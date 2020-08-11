The Economic Gloom and Medical Chaos is Fading

#traders #industrials #bigtech #NYSE #DJIA #virus #fading #jobs #yields

Stocks traders are rotating out tech giants that have led this year’s gains in favor of industrials and small caps issues

The NAS 100 fell 0.5% to start the week on losses for Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc., the DJIA added nearly 1% on the wake of Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report and falling virus case counts. The brighter economic outlook boosted the small-cap Russell 2000 by 1.6%.

Monday’s trading continues a theme scene in recent wks, when companies that would benefit most from an end to chaos lockdowns led gains while their work-from-home counterparts trailed. And while plunging inflation-adjusted yields helped to justify big tech valuations, that trend is nearing a turning point as the gloom fades.

The DJIA rose 4.8% since the end of July, beating the NAS 100 by 3%. August is on track to be the best month of relative performance for the 30-member gauge since October 2018.

Bargain-hunting is is driving the rotation.The NAS 100 is trading about 18% above its 200-Day MA, Vs 7% gap for the Russell 2000.

Monday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +357.96 at 27791.44, NAS Comp -42.63 to 10968.42, S&P 500 +9.19 at 3360.47

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 864-M/shares exchanged.

NAS Comp +22.2% YTD

S&P 500 +4.0% YTD

DJIA -2.6% YTD

Russell 2000 -5.0% YTD

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Very Bullish in here.

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July and the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for July Tuesday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!