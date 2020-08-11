The Economic Gloom and Medical Chaos is Fading

The Economic Gloom and Medical Chaos is Fading

Stocks traders are rotating out tech giants that have led this year’s gains in favor of industrials and small caps issues

The NAS 100 fell 0.5% to start the week on losses for Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc., the DJIA added nearly 1% on the wake of Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report and falling virus case counts. The brighter economic outlook boosted the small-cap Russell 2000 by 1.6%.

Monday’s trading continues a theme scene in recent wks, when companies that would benefit most from an end to chaos lockdowns led gains while their work-from-home counterparts trailed. And while plunging inflation-adjusted yields helped to justify big tech valuations, that trend is nearing a turning point as the gloom fades.

The DJIA rose 4.8% since the end of July, beating the NAS 100 by 3%. August is on track to be the best month of relative performance for the 30-member gauge since October 2018.

Bargain-hunting is is driving the rotation.The NAS 100 is trading about 18% above its 200-Day MA, Vs 7% gap for the Russell 2000.

Monday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +357.96 at 27791.44, NAS Comp -42.63 to 10968.42, S&P 500 +9.19 at 3360.47

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 864-M/shares exchanged.

  • NAS Comp +22.2% YTD
  • S&P 500 +4.0% YTD
  • DJIA -2.6% YTD
  • Russell 2000 -5.0% YTD

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Very Bullish in here.

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July and the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for July Tuesday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

