The St. Louis couple that pointed their guns at Black Lives Matter rioters marching past their mansion spoke on the opening night of the Republican National Convention Monday.

Their message: “The Democratic party is being driven by an out-of-control mob and in Joe Biden’s America, they are coming for you, too.“

“Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens,” Mark McCloskey said while addressing the convention via a video message from St. Louis. “Not a single person in the out-of-control mob you saw at our house was charged with a crime. But you know who was? We were. They’ve actually charged us with a felony for daring to defend our home.”

In video of the June 28 incident a mob of BLM demonstrators breaking in the private gated community protesting the death of George Floyd saying they were marched toward the St. Louis Mayor’s residence which is not in that street but several blocks away.

The McCloskeys said they feared for their lives and that the protesters were trespassing and threatening their property, which is in a private community.

Each were later charged with unlawful use of a weapon a class E felony buy the Soros sponsored St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner (D). The Missouri Governor declared he would immediately pardon them if convicted.

“America is such a great country that you not only have the right to own a gun and use it to defend yourself, but thousands of Americans will offer you free advice on how to use it,” Patty McCloskey told the convention.

“The radicals are not content just marching in the streets,” Mark McCloskey said. “They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge.”

The McCloskeys underlined the narratives that President Trump and his campaign are delivering to voters: the Black Lives Matter movement is Marxist and violent; Slow Joe Biden wants to “defund” the police; and Democrats want to “destroy” America’s suburbs.

“These are the policies that are coming to a neighborhood near you. So make no mistake,” Patty McCloskey sais. “No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.

“They are not satisfied with spreading the chaos and violence into our communities,” Patty McCloskey continued. “They want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning. This forced rezoning would bring crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods.”

“When we don’t have basic safety and security in our communities, we will never be free to build a brighter future for ourselves, for our children, and for our country,” she added. “That’s what’s at stake in this election. And that’s why we must re-elect Donald Trump.”

