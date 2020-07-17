The Darley Series : Season III is on!

#Darley #Horseracing #Saturday

Since 2018, Darley and France Galop organize the Darley Two-Year-Old Series.

The Darley Prix Morny (Gr1) takes place at Deauville in August and is one of the highlights of the French racing calendar. The juvenile championship has been sponsored by Darley since 2006. This year, like in 2018 and 2019, Darley extends its sponsorship to two races traditionally viewed as stepping stones to the Morny, the Darley Prix Robert Papin (Gr2) and the Darley Prix de Cabourg (Gr3). All three races are run over 6 furlongs.

The three legs of the Darley Series will commence on Sunday, July 19th, at Chantilly with the Darley Prix Robert Papin, followed by the Darley Prix de Cabourg at Deauville on Sunday, August 2nd. Thay will conclude with the Darley Prix Morny on Sunday, August 23rd.

The breeder of the Prix Morny winner will receive a 2021 nomination to a Darley stallion up to the value of €10,000. If the winner has also landed any of the previous legs of the Darley series, this will increase to €20,000.

Besides, the owners of all winners will be invited to attend the Darley stallion parade in 2021.

Visit their dedicated website by clicking here.