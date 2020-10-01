The Côte d’Azur, Things to Know About the French Riviera

By on

The Côte d’Azur, Things to Know About the French Riviera

#French #Riviera #travel

Côte d’Azur region of Southeast France along the Mediterranean Sea coastline has long been 1 of the Top travel destinations in the world.

The French Riviera runs from just east of Marseille around Cassis Eastward until you reach Menton at the Italian Riviera border, pictured above.

The French Riviera was once reserved for royalty and other elite and although it’s still a playground for the rich and famous, there are still lots ways for budget travelers to experience this world famous region too.

With it idyllic Mediterranean climate where the Sun shines nearly every day of the year, the French Riviera makes for a lovely holiday any season including Winter.

It abounds with 1st-class cities, charming cliffside villages, and relaxing seaside towns. Whether you’re into beaches, sports, art, history, gardens, or the food scene, the Côte d’Azur offers something for any traveler all year long.

There is much to see and do along the Côte d’Azur that it is difficult to plan an itinerary that solely focused on a single city or town. Hidden gems are everywhere.

There are many destinations along the coast make a great base for exploring captivating inland communities via exciting day trips.

Whenever you decide to plan your next Riviera holiday, you can look forward to the finest food and wine to fuel your adventures your stay.

Have a healthy day, enjoy your travels and Keep the Faith!

The Côte d’Azur, Things to Know About the French Riviera added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. When in Paris, the Dos, the Don’ts
  2. ROSIE, the New and Trendy Brasserie in the Bastille Area
  3. Take a ‘Magnifique’ Virtual Trip to France
  4. In France: Eiffel Tower Reopens after a 3-month China Virus Closure