The Corruption of Politicians and Media Lies Are Destroying Society

Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
3 Min Read

The Corruption of Politicians and Media Lies Are Destroying Society
By Shayne Heffernan

The grotesque behavior of our politicians should ignite a fire of rage in every one of us—bribery, corruption, and a complete lack of morals have become a cancerous plague on modern society, rotting the very core of governance. I’m equally incensed by the mindless media, spewing lies and propaganda 24/7, manipulating the masses with a shameless disregard for truth. We cannot sit idly by and accept this betrayal from our leaders and the so-called journalists who enable them—it’s time to channel our fury into a demand for justice and accountability.

Political corruption is a vile scourge, bleeding societies dry with its staggering toll. In 2024 alone, the United Nations pegged the global cost of corruption at $3.6 trillion, with bribes and stolen funds stripping away resources meant for public good. In the U.S., a 2023 Transparency International report revealed that 44% of Americans view most Congress members as corrupt, a belief validated by the 2024 indictment of a Senator for taking $500,000 in bribes to sway legislation, as uncovered by the Justice Department. Across the globe, South Africa’s state capture scandal saw billions looted from public coffers between 2014 and 2018, leaving citizens without basic services while the elite grew richer. This isn’t just mismanagement—it’s a deliberate, immoral assault on the public, and we should be screaming from the rooftops in outrage.

The media’s complicity in this cesspool of corruption is nothing short of despicable, and our anger toward them should burn just as fiercely. A 2024 Reuters Institute study found that 55% of global news consumers face fake news weekly, often fueled by outlets chasing clicks over integrity.

In the U.S., partisan media faced a $787 million fine for spreading baseless election fraud claims during the 2024 cycle, as documented in court records, yet they continue to peddle propaganda that obscures the truth and shields corrupt politicians. This relentless barrage of lies isn’t just misinformation—it’s a weapon that divides us, distracts us, and keeps us from holding the guilty accountable. We must reject this betrayal with the same ferocity we direct at our leaders, demanding a return to honest reporting that serves the public, not agendas. Our outrage must be a catalyst for change, pushing us to dismantle these systems of deceit and rebuild a society rooted in truth and justice.

By Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
Shayne Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
