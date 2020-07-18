The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Takes Timeout in 2020

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este takes time out in 2020.



The organisers of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este: the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and BMW Group Classic have jointly come to the decision to postpone the event planned for October 2020 until 28th – 30th May 2021.



The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is one of the most exclusive motoring gatherings in the world.



Apart from the extraordinary machinery on display, the guests themselves are the stars of the show, the great and the good of the collecting world, but equally the home-grown enthusiasts and their families from the surrounding region.



After careful analysis and taking into account the travel restrictions in place worldwide, we have decided that current circumstances would not allow us to do the world’s oldest Concorso d’Eleganza justice in 2020.



Whilst we regret having to share this news with you, we are already in advanced planning for May 2021 with an unrivalled level of anticipation.



All of us look forward to welcoming you once more to the shores of Lake Como together with the dazzling selection of automobiles and motorcycles that had already been confirmed in their relevant classes.



All the weekend highlights planned for 2020 will carry over to 2021.



In particular, we would like to extend our most sincere thanks for the loyalty of our participants and guests who had expressed their wish to join us for a unique Autumn edition.



We will be delighted to welcome you properly next May under more favourable conditions.



We wish our participants, visitors and supporters of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este all the very best and hope you stay safe in the meantime.



Your Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Team