The Caveat in President Trump’s Aid/Relief/Stimulus Boost: Cut the Pork

Lost in the Democrats’ rush to support President Trump’s call for $2,000 stimulus checks, is the reality they will need to cut spending elsewhere in the omnibus bill.

“The President wasn’t just talking about everybody getting $2,000, the president was talking about getting rid of the pork,”, according to Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) along with progressive firebrands Senator Bernie Sanders, (I-VT), Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and The Squad have all flocked in to support the boosted stimulus.

“What I learned early on in Congress was, when we have a comprehensive bill, comprehensive big, it means: ‘We need a bill that is so massive, that people can hide all kinds of pork that could never pass on its own volition,'” Mr. Gohmert l

“It’ is not just a COVID bill, it is our appropriations for the whole year, they kept putting off, putting off, now with all of that with COVID, thinking ‘well, everyone will have to vote for the COVID bill,'” he said.

President Trump has told us what he wants cut out of the bill before he signs it and the House has work to do here.

And by the way he vetoed the Defense Act, and the Senate does not have the 2/3’d needed to override his veto.

