The Bulls have Faith in President Trump and the American Consumer

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX

Bulls are convinced President Trump, the American consumer and the stock market are going to hold up fine, as politicians appear increasingly likely, approve another round of fiscal stimulus before next month’s elections.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday that few differences remained with President Trump’s administration on a wide-ranging virus relief package and she is optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day.

President Trump told reporters in Nevada: “I think Nancy Pelosi maybe is coming along. We’ll find out.“

“I want to do it at a bigger number than she wants. That doesn’t mean all the Republicans agree with me, but I think they will in the end,” he said.

Investors looking for comfort can point to retail sales and the latest readings on consumer confidence.

Bulls cheered Friday on data that showed September retail sales rose by 1.9%, far surpassing the 0.7% consensus forecast produced by a Dow Jones Newswires survey of economists.

On Top of that, the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index (MSI) edged up to 81.2 this month from 80.4 in September, the highest since March

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!