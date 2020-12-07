#blue #water #seas #oceans #lakes #world

Sometimes all it takes to re-center and refresh your mind and body is a good day staring off into a tranquil Blue Sea.

To help you find your inner peace, and catch a few waves and rays while you’re at it, here is a list of some of the Bluest waters in the world.

These lakes, seas, beaches, and bays have vistas that range from brilliant navy blues to the lightest, clearest turquoises imaginable.

They may be the perfect places to reconnect with nature and yourself.

Egremnoi, Greece

It is hard to find a spot on Lefkada Island that doesn’t have spectacular views of the crystal clear Ionian Sea, but Egremnoi beach on the west coast is stunning. The beach requires a steep hike down some stairs, which thins the crowds, but once you have made the descent, the white sand stands in stark contrast to the turquoise water making it ideal for spending the day relaxing in the sun.

Crater Lake, Oregon

The deep Blue waters that fill the caldera of the sunken volcano Mount Mazama help make Crater Lake 1 of America’s most beautiful lakes. The deep Blue waters are almost crystal clear. All of this makes it ideal for SCUBA divers willing to brave the chilly water. Crater Lake, located in Southern Oregon, is also the deepest lake in the United States, plunging to depths of 1,943 ft, with Sunlight extending 400 ft below the surface.

Con Son, Vietnam

Granite cliffs outline the crystalline water on Con Son, the only inhabited island in the barely populated 16-island archipelago of Con Dao, 1 of the best secret islands on Earth. Located 110 miles off Vietnam’s southeastern coast, the unspoiled island’s beaches are lined with Golden sand and Blue water. For the most breathtaking views of the turquoise sea, head to the remote Dam Tre Bay lagoon.

Devil’s Bay, Virgin Gorda, BVI

Sometimes it feels like the best views are the 1s you have to work for, and it does take some work to get to Devil’s Bay on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. After you scrabble through the gem-colored Baths, you’ll emerge on the tiny, picture-perfect slice of white sand known as Devil’s Bay. It is worth the effort to get here just to Snorkel in the clear turquoise waters of the Caribbean or simply sit back and admire the surroundings.

Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

Travel 2 hrs from the capital city of Zagreb lies a natural wonder—Plitvice Lakes National Park. The woodsy park, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since Y 1979, is dotted with 16 turquoise Blue lakes that are a staggering display of some of Mother Nature’s best work. A walkway winds through the parks upper and lower lakes giving visitors the chance to wander alongside and even over the Tops of crystalline waterfalls, while boat tours give visitors a closer look at the Deep Blue waters.

Ambergris Caye, Belize

A short boat ride from the largest barrier reef outside of Australia, Belize’s Ambergris Caye is a SCUBA divers and snorkelers paradise. Head to Shark Ray Alley to snorkel among nurse sharks and stingrays; visit Hol Chan Marine Reserve to get up close with eels, turtles, and colorful fish or explore the underwater caves of Blue Hole.

Islas de Rosario, Colombia

Off the coast of Cartagena lies a tiny chain of mostly-uninhabited islands called the Islas de Rosario. The white sand beaches are lined with mangroves and the brilliantly Deep Blue waters are home to the Colombia’s largest coral reef, which is home to over a thousand different tropical critters. Most hotels are located on Isla Grande and can arrange to have a boat take you island hopping to explore the wonders of this area.

Peyto Lake, Alberta, Canada

This lake in Banff National Park owes its brilliant Blue hue to the icy meltwater and silt from the Peyto Glacier and the Wapta Icefields. The sapphire-Blue lake is best viewed from the Bow Summit near Alberta’s Lake Louise, which is where most of the postcard shots of the gem-colored lake are taken. Intrepid visitors can also hike down to the lake and to the glacier. You can always rest off sore muscles at Banff’s natural hot springs.

The Maldives

As one of the world’s best islands, it’s no surprise that the Maldives are a favorite destination for celebrities. You can find this low-lying island nation in between the Indian and Arabian seas has luxuriously appointed bungalows set over dazzling blue waters and surrounded by talcum-soft white sand beaches. When not simply admiring the view, visitors can spend days exploring the coral reef, visiting an underwater playground, or relaxing in one of the world’s best spas.

Palawan, The Philippines

It is a quick flight from Manila, but Palawan feels a world away. The sparsely-populated archipelago is made up of jungle-filled islands surrounded by stunning teal Blue waters teeming with fish and coral reefs and an incredible array of lagoons, coves, and secret beaches. Explore the waters of El Nido, where tropical fish swarm around the coral reefs, go SCUBA diving in the azure Blue ocean off of Linapacan Island, or bravely swim through the world’s longest underground navigable river.

To Sua Ocean Trench, Samoa

Known colloquially as “The Big Hole,” this local swimming spot in the South Pacific is a natural wonder. To enjoy the translucent teal Blue water, visitors must hike through a lush forest in the lava fields outside of Lotofaga village on Upolu Island in Samoa. From there it’s a long climb down a steep ladder into the hole that is almost 100-ft deep. The water comes in from lava tubes that connect to the ocean, making sure that this swimming hole never dries out.

Have a healthy day, enjoy your holiday travels, Keep the Faith!

Blue, water, SCUBA, seas, oceans, lakes,