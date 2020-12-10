The Big Q: Is COVID-19 an Epidemic or Pandemic?

#COVID19 #epidemic #pandemic #WHO #CDC #deaths

Mid-March 2020 predictions said COVID-19 would kill 2.2-M Americans if allowed to run its course.

By the end of March, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, downgraded the projected death toll, saying we were probably looking at 100,000 to 240,000 Americans dying.

Had it not been for the World Health Organization (WHO) changing the definition of “pandemic,” COVID-19 would no longer be an issue. The WHO’s original definition of a pandemic specified simultaneous epidemics worldwide “with enormous numbers of deaths and illnesses”

This definition was changed in the month leading up to the Y 2009 swine flu infections. The WHO removed the severity and high mortality criteria, leaving the definition of a pandemic as “a worldwide epidemic of a disease”

This is how COVID-19 is promoted as a pandemic even though it has caused no excess mortality in 9 months

In Y 1976, fear of an impending swine flu pandemic led to the deployment of a fast-tracked vaccine that injured thousands and killed at least 300. In the end, the ‘pandemic’ did not materialized. The Y 1976 swine flu vaccine program has been cited as the origin of the anti-vaccine movement

Other hyped ‘pandemics’ that were predicted to become global killers — but did not happen include the 2005 bird flu outbreak and the H1N1 swine flu outbreak of Y 2009, a vaccine for which caused narcolepsy in 1000s of European children,

Now, 9 months into the pandemic, mortality statistics clearly show the truth.

The COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ is a pandemic in name only. In reality, there’s no excess mortality, and had it not been for the World Health Organization changing the definition of “pandemic,” COVID-19 would no longer be an issue.

Some people balk at the concept of no excess mortality but the truth is the truth, and when you examine the existing numbers, that is what you find. If you integrate the US Centers for Disease and Prevention’s comments that 94% of those who died had comorbidities, which could easily be the real cause of the reported “COVID-19 deaths, it then becomes obvious that the numbers were and continue to be highly inflated.

The reality is that the WHO is a front group for Big Pharma and the technocratic elite that seek to “reset” the global economic and social structure. It would indeed be naïve to expect this private organization to do what is right for public health while simultaneously taking direction from Bill Gates its primary funder and the drug industry.

