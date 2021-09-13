The Big Q: Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon?

#COVID #bioweapon

“Griswold vs Connecticut shows that the US government cannot take away the personal rights of health care in individuals unless there’s some type of compelling and substantial reason, and then it has to be put into law. Law does not come out of the Oval Office” — Paul Ebeling

In his book, “Is COVID-19 a Bioweapon? A Scientific and Forensic Investigation,” Dr. Richard Fleming documents evidence showing SARS-CoV-2 is a bioweapon created over the past 20 yrs.

The Big A: Once you conclude that SARS-CoV-2 is a bioweapon, you must also recognize that the COVID shots are nothing more than the genetic reproduction of that bioweapon. In other words, they are bioweapons too

The same people involved in the funding of this bioweapon are the same people who have interfered with doctors providing treatment to patients, and the same people who have been involved in the development of these COVID shots

Healthcare workers are injecting people with something they cannot possibly give informed consent for, which means health care workers are violating their Hippocratic Oath

Healthcare workers who give these COVID shots are also violating the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Treaty, the Nuremberg Code, the Declaration of Helsinki and other legal statutes.

Flemingmethod.com is a treasure trove of information that you can study. There, you will find sample documents for medical, religious, legal and Constitutional exemptions to vaccination that you can present to your employer, educational institution or anyone else trying to bully you into taking an experimental COVID shot.

Note: Senior doctors discuss inflating COVID numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients. “We need to be more scary to the public. If you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die.”

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!