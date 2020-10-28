The Best Private Island Resorts in the World

#private #islands #resorts #luxury

Private islands need to be as self-sufficient as possible, which means harnessing the power of solar and finding innovative ways to use found materials on the island.

These islands are constantly trying to reduce what they need to bring from the mainland. And that translates to hyper-local cuisine, as islands start their own Organic farms and move toward serving only island-caught fish and seafood.

And of course, discretion and privacy are paramount on these islands, because they cater only to A-list clientele. Most of the islands have extremely limited access and very few villas all of which boast hefty prices for a stay.

Six Senses Zil Pasyon Seychelles

Six Senses Zil Pasyon has 28 1 and 2-bedroom villas on a private Seychelles island. The best accommodations feature 3 and 4 bedroom villas. The dining is Over the Top with rare wines aged in the on-island wine vault, hilltop picnics, and private dinners with a personal chef.

Nukutepipi Private Island

Helene Havard/Courtesy Nukutepipi Private Island

Nukutepipi Private Island is part of the French Polynesia Tuamotu Archipelago, 6,000 kilometers off the Mainland. They offer a full island buyout for up to 50 guests. Partial to renting allows for just the master residence or a junior villa, both of which come with a private pool.

Isla Secas, Panama

Isla Secas is open to just 18 guests at a time, with 4 luxurious casitas on the island. The Terrace, their outdoor restaurant features a rotating menu, utilizing locally sourced ingredients. Guests come for the otherworldly snorkeling and diving in Coiba National Park, just an hr away by boat from the island.

Eustatia Island, British Virgin Islands

Courtesy Eustatia Island

Eustatia Island is hyper-focused on sustainability and providing a 5-Star experience to its guests. They run completely on solar power and host no more than 14 people at a time. The island is also a water sport haven, with limitless options, including sailing, surfing, wakeboarding, and off-island excursions.

Song Saa Resort, Cambodia

With 24 secluded pool villas, Song Saa Resort is a go-to for high-end wellness retreats. Specifically, Song Saa Resort takes a discernibly Buddhist approach to their spa, and retreats include a Khumer cooking class, personal meditation, multiple herbal massages and facials, and yoga training. Come for the luxurious wellness programming, but stay to learn about the Song Saa Foundation’s efforts to protect the local communities of Koh Rong Archipelago.

Six Senses Krabey Island, Cambodia

With an Organic farm on the island, they cultivate herbs that flavor the delectable Cambodian food served at Six Senses Krabey Island. This private island has 40 pool villas, spa treatments, and truly out-there excursions like their night plankton swimming adventure.

North Island, Seychelles

Known as the famed honeymoon spot of William and Kate, North Island in the Seychelles offers complete seclusion at each of their 11 villas. These villas are made entirely of local materials collected during the North Island rehabilitation initiative. North Island is a haven of sunset cruises, in-villa dining, and private beaches.

Banwa Private Island, Palawan, Philippines

Courtesy Banwa Private Island

The Banwa Private Island in Palawan has only 6 villas, each specifically designed to highlight the natural surroundings, with floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping island views. Their restaurant, Latitude, sources ingredients from the Organic on-island farm, and luxury travelers will love the helicopter excursions to Tubbataha Reef, El Nido, UNESCO Subterranean River, and Barbacan River.

Baros Maldives

Baros Maldives is privately owned and 1 of the only Maldives properties on an entirely natural island with a natural reef. Their Serenity Spa offers air-conditioned yoga classes and private spa suites for couples’ treatments, complete with steam baths, tropical gardens, and a rain shower.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!