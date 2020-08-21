#astonmartin #lagonda #taraf #video

The Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf Is the World’s Most Expensive Luxury Sedan

The Lagonda Taraf is a four-door full-sized luxury car manufactured by Lagonda, a marque owned by British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin since 1947. The name “Taraf” means ultimate luxury in Arabic.

Only 120 cars were built, each of which was priced at US$1 million.

The Lagonda marque was founded in 1906 by Wilbur Gunn. It won the 1935 Le Mans 24 Hour race with a Lagonda M45R driven by John Stuart Hindmarsh and Luis Fontés.

The Lagonda Rapide V12, introduced in 1939, was the most expensive car in the United States at the time of its launch. The company soon filed for bankruptcy however due to failing customer interest in luxury and sports cars brought on by the Great Depression and the onset of the Second World War.

The marque was bought by Alan Good, who outbid Rolls-Royce Limited. In 1947, Lagonda was bought by David Brown, who had also bought Aston Martin. The brand came back in 1976 after decades of being inactive with the introduction of the Aston Martin Lagonda luxury saloon, which was badged as an Aston Martin model. However the model was discontinued in early 1990, effectively killing off the brand name as well.

Aston Martin decided to revive the Lagonda brand in 2009 in order to expand outside its traditional sporting realm into untapped segments of the market such as luxury saloons and to celebrate Lagonda’s centenary.

The resulting four-wheel-drive, four-seater concept saloon, unveiled in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show, met with mixed reviews. This led to the prioritising of plans to introduce the Taraf, with Aston Martin beginning work on Project Comet (the initial code name for the Taraf).