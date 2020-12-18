The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) versus Facebook battle in a nutshell

$AAPL #Apple #iPhone #StockSplit #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Metastock

iOS will next year force apps to ask for permission if they want to use ad-tracking. It’s expected that most users will refuse, which will mean apps won’t be able to easily offer personalized ads. Ads reflecting user interests earn more money for app developers than generic ads. The change will significantly impact Facebook, as the ads it carries in the app will be worth less. The social network claims, however, that it doesn’t have its own interests in mind: it is instead standing up for small businesses.

Both companies are misleading people

Apple, for its part, says it isn’t trying to prevent ad-tracking, but merely wants to offer users a choice. This is true, but somewhat misleading: the wording the company is using makes ad-tracking sound much scarier than it is.

Allow “Facebook” to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites?

That wording makes it sound like Facebook is spying on them, so the vast majority of people are going to refuse permission. While Apple is in theory just offering a choice, the reality is that it is effectively leading people to choose no.

Apple’s wording is misleading because the tracking system in question – IDFA, or IDentifier For Advertisers – was designed by Apple, and it very specifically prevents the tracking of identifiable individuals. All it actually does is record whether a particular device has displayed a particular ad, and allows an advertiser to display its ads on devices which have visited particular types of website. Visit a website about skiing, for example, and you’re more likely to see an ad for ski wear than for garden trowels. At no point does Facebook or anyone else have any idea who you are because Apple ensured that in the way it designed IDFA.

But while Apple is being somewhat misleading, that’s nothing compared to Facebook. The social network is making the frankly ridiculous claim that it is acting to protect small businesses, not look after its own interests.

We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere […] While limiting how personalized ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses, adding to the many challenges they face right now. Small businesses deserve to be heard. We hear your concerns, and we stand with you.

There is not a single person on the planet who has fallen for that nonsense.

Apple may lose too

Apple can lose out in two ways.

First, the popularity of Apple’s hardware is in large part down to the apps which run on it. Many, many apps are ad-funded, and by encouraging customers to refuse permission for ad-tracking, developers will earn significantly less money from their apps. Some free apps that are viable today won’t remain so.

Apple may now consider itself too big to care. Its customers are incredibly loyal, and for most people, only the big apps matter.

But there is a second way the iPhone-maker can lose. Facebook is, right now, a loose cannon. It is clearly extremely pissed, and it is hitting out in any way it can. A second planned ad is pure fear-mongering – suggesting that reduced ad revenue will force developers to charge subscription fees – but it is likely to work. Some will believe it.

More than this, it will draw the attention of regulators. Apple already faces huge antitrust pressures around the world, and having one of the world’s largest companies coming after you with attack ads is going to add tremendously to that pressure. Some scared consumers are also likely to complain to their political representatives, again increasing the likelihood that Apple will face regulation.

Business Summary

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players.

The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

The Company’s segments include the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Americas segment includes both North and South America. The Europe segment includes European countries, India, the Middle East and Africa.

The Greater China segment includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and the Asian countries not included in the Company’s other operating segments.

Its products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iPhone OS (iOS), OS X and watchOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay and a range of accessory, service and support offerings.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 117.72.

The projected upper bound is: 136.60.

The projected lower bound is: 121.35.

The projected closing price is: 128.97.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 94.1600. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 67.03. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 73 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 12 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

APPLE INC closed up 0.890 at 128.700. Volume was 100% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 16% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 128.900 129.580 128.045 128.700 36,671

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 124.40 118.72 97.62 Volatility: 34 41 58 Volume: 86,543,256 111,096,752 158,439,616

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

APPLE INC is currently 31.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AAPL.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on AAPL.O and have had this outlook for the last 12 periods.