The American Dream is No Longer Homeownership it is Innovative Business

“New, disruptive technologies are unlocking new innovative companies to grow at speeds not seen before, the American Dream is alive, it is not greed, it is innovation.” — Paul Ebeling

The US Census Bureau has revealed that the number of people starting their own business just surged to its highest mark since Y 2007.

You may not think launching a new business would be high on people’s lists in the middle of this medical emergency chaos. But thanks to today’s new, disruptive technologies, it is easier than ever for the regular American to turn a business dream into reality.

A recent study found there are 41-M entrepreneurs in the US today, an all-time record!

This is very important investor because for the 1st time in history, any American can acquire the tools to cheaply and quickly launch a business from their kitchen table.

Today, 1 need not buy an expensive server to run a website. With the “cloud,” you can rent supercomputers from Amazon, IBM or Microsoft for a fraction of the cost.

You can pay Shopify $30/month to handle all your online needs. Hire PayPal to accept credit cards. Even get basic legal services sorted out by LegalZoom, and hire Avalara to keep you in compliance with complicated sales tax laws.

You now can do this for a couple hundred bucks in a weekend. This is not just about breaking down barriers for small entrepreneurs.

It’s a new phenom that’s reaching up and down the economy, from the self-employed American Dreamer up to the highest ranks of the stock market.

Startups are becoming $10-B giants in a few years, sometimes months. In essence, what Airbnb did was use new, disruptive tech to its fullest potential. Unlike Hilton or Marriott, Airbnb did not build or maintain hotels.

Airbnb’s Brian Chesky and his small team simply registered a domain name, wrote computer code, and built an “app” that could be accessed from any Smartphone. It is the same story with Uber, 1 of the fastest growing companies ever.

Uber went from startup to a $10-B valuation in 2 yrs. It achieved this “hypergrowth” by crisscrossing 2 powerful new technologies: the iPhone and widespread access to fast Internet.

These incredible growth stories are not exclusive to Airbnb and Uber. It is also how game-changers like Square, Slack, Stripe, Venmo, Instagram, Zoom, and Pinterest all got started. They used new technologies to grow into big, viable businesses Fassst.

Just look at what has happened this YTD.

Freelance marketplace Fiverr soared 566% in the past couple of months. Telehealth pioneer Livongo handed out 457% gains since January. Edge computing pioneer Fastly jumped 401% since start of Y 2020.

Real Estate disruptor Redfin rocketed 287% in a couple of months. Workhorse Group is up 687% this year. Vivint has exploded 495%.

Tuesday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -157.71 to 28679.75, NAS Comp -12.36 to 11863.83, S&P 500 -22.29 to 3511.93

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in light at 757-M/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the benchmark indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias.

NAS Comp +32.2% YTD

S&P 500 +8.7% YTD

DJIA +0.5% YTD

Russell 2000 -1.9% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Producer Price Index for September, the Fed Beige Book for September, and the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index Wednesday

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!