The 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge (Video)

There is a new Ghost, it is great but it is not a GT convertible.

The best Roller is 1 that lets you experience the luxury that is the brand, in the open air and that means a GT convertible, that is the Black Badge Dawn.

The Black Badge a special designation for RR’s offerings. Rolls says Black Badge cars will come with more power, finer-tuned suspension for more dynamic handling, and include custom colorways and Black accents.

Rolls Royce says that its Black Badge cars are bringing younger buyers to the marque.

The Black Badge Dawn is sporty, but is a big motor car.

So while the car looks sporty, it is a Rolls Royce. Open the wide coach door and sit in 1 of the most comfortable seats in the automotive world today. Plus your feet rest on those famous super-plush lambswool floor overlays. Once inside it is hard getting out of the car.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

