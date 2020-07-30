The 2020 Ferrari 812 GTS the 1st V12 Spider in 50 Years

#Ferrari #812GTS

$RACE

Ferrari’s (NYSE:RACE) latest GT series, the 812GTS sports a 6.5 litre, 800 hp, V12 engine.

This V12 revs up to 8900rpm. Part of the reason why it is able to spin 12 pistons off a common crank so fast is because of their short distance to travel in a up-and-down. Plus, you do not really need to worry about torque figures when you have 12 pistons at your disposal.

The latest version in the 812 series is the 2020 Ferrari 812 GTS. It is also worth pointing out that the GTS is Ferrari’s 1st series-production V12 Spider in 50 years. That is a long time since the last 1. The last true V12 production Spider it made was the 365 GTS4, known as the Daytona Spider. I had 1 in Y 1972, it was a hard car to drive, but really super overall.

But this car is beyond Super according to what I have read, perhaps I will get 1…

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the resistance is light at 187.30, Strong Support is at 179.94

Our overall technical outlook is Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 182.20, +3.31 Wednesday in NY, just shy of its intraday all time highs at 185.36 marked on 22 July 2020.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term (after the virus) and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now. The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!