The 20 Great Quotes of John McAfee: A Man Who Knew Too Much

By Shayne Heffernan, KXCO

John McAfee, the British-American programmer, entrepreneur, and crypto evangelist, was a larger-than-life figure whose legacy transcends his creation of the first commercial antivirus software. A self-proclaimed keeper of secrets, McAfee claimed intimate knowledge of the hidden machinations of governments and global elites, making him a target, a visionary, and a pariah. His life, a whirlwind of innovation, controversy, and defiance, ended in 2021 under mysterious circumstances in a Spanish prison, where he ominously warned, “If I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.” McAfee’s words—sharp, rebellious, and prescient—offer a window into a man who lived on the edge of power and paranoia. Below are 20 of his greatest quotes, drawn from public statements and interviews, revealing his insight into technology, privacy, and the systems he challenged.

John McAfee Quotes

“Our mobile phones have become the greatest spy on the planet.”

McAfee’s fixation on surveillance stemmed from his alleged access to classified systems, warning of tech’s betrayal. “There are no secrets.”

He boasted of breaching global networks, exposing the underbelly of power to those who dared listen. “I am just a thorn in everybody’s side.”

His delight in disrupting elites defined his battles with Silicon Valley and governments alike. “We are losing privacy at an alarming rate – we have none left.”

A clarion call that echoes louder in today’s data-driven world. “The beauty of knowing yourself is nobody else has to.”

His fierce individualism shaped his unapologetic life. “I simply refuse to play by the rules.”

From tax evasion to his Belizean saga, McAfee rejected conformity. “There’s not a single flashlight app that’s not spying on you right now.”

He saw even trivial apps as tools of espionage, a view rooted in his hacking exploits. “Let me tell you what the truth is… there is no such thing as bad press.”

His media savvy kept him in the spotlight, scandals be damned. “A hacker is someone who uses a combination of high-tech cybertools and social engineering to gain illicit access to someone else’s data.”

As a master hacker, he claimed to have pierced the systems of the powerful. “Governments are composed of human beings, and all of the frailties that humans possess are absorbed into these governments.”

He viewed corruption as inevitable, informed by his alleged insider knowledge. “You can’t stop things like Bitcoin. It’s like trying to stop gunpowder.”

A crypto pioneer, he championed Bitcoin as a revolt against centralized control. “I’m a paranoid person. I really am.”

His paranoia, whether warranted or not, drove his relentless vigilance. “Disobedience is the vehicle of progress.”

His rebellious ethos fueled both his innovations and his conflicts. “If you own the facts, you may distort them as you like.”

A jab at those who manipulate truth, hinting at secrets he claimed to hold. “Ignorance and confidence are constant companions.”

He scorned the arrogance of elites, believing he knew their flaws. “Making money is easy. It is. The difficult thing in life is not making it, it’s keeping it.”

His $100 million fortune, lost after 2008, taught him hard lessons. “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

A timeless truth he saw play out in the halls of power he allegedly infiltrated. “I would be enormously surprised if the U.S. government was not trying to undermine Bitcoin.”

His distrust of state motives fueled his crypto advocacy. “The most dangerous thing in the world is a silent majority.”

He urged resistance against complacency, a call to action for the masses. “I have no fear, because I know who I am.”

His final defiance, spoken amid legal battles, encapsulated his fearless spirit.

John McAfee was no saint, no one is—his life was marred by allegations of tax evasion, fraud, and worse, if you are famous in any way now this happens. Yet his claims of knowing government secrets, from surveillance programs to elite corruption, gave him a cult following and most likely led to his death.

Posts on X still speculate about the John McAfee death: “McAfee knew too much—that’s why they silenced him.” Whether he was a prophet or a provocateur, his quotes reveal a man who saw the world’s wiring and dared to pull the plug. In an age of eroding trust, McAfee’s warnings about privacy, power, and Bitcoin remain eerily relevant, urging us to question the systems that govern us.

John McAfee was a polarizing figure, a man whose life oscillated between genius and infamy. Regardless of one’s opinion of his personal controversies—tax evasion allegations, erratic behavior, or his fugitive years—much of what he said about privacy, surveillance, and the unchecked power of governments rings true in 2025. His warnings about mobile phones as “the greatest spy on the planet” and the erosion of personal privacy have been validated by revelations of mass data collection and corporate collusion with state agencies. McAfee’s insistence that “there are no secrets” for those who know where to look foreshadowed the leaks and hacks exposing government overreach. His advocacy for Bitcoin as a counter to centralized financial control aligns with its growing adoption amid fears of fiat devaluation. While his paranoia may have seemed extreme, the core of his message—distrust in systems that prioritize power over people—has proven prescient.

Shayne Heffernan, Chief Economist at KXCO