$RACE

The Prancing Horse, or Cavallino Rampante, traces its roots to Y 1692.

Regardless of the origins of the Prancing Horse, the 1st car to wear the Ferrari-shield logo was not a Ferrari, but an Alfa Romeo, as Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was not yet a carmaker, but rather Alfa Romeo’s racing team, Enzo Ferrari having started with Alfa Romeo as a racing driver before evolving into a leadership role and, eventually, as the official works team for Alfa. The Scuderia Ferrari Alfa Romeo 8C Monza 1st wore the Ferrari shield for the Y 1932 season.

It wasn’t until after WWII that Ferrari would build his 1st road cars. Enzo Ferrari was not interested in road-car sales, but began selling cars to the public for road use as a way to fund his true passion, racing.

The 1st road car to wear the Ferrari badge, the Ferrari 125S, arrived in Y 1947, with a 1.5-liter V-12 engine.

Despite being the 1st road car to wear Ferrari’s prancing horse logo, the 125S also represented the 1st change to the logo, which went from a traditional shield-shaped badge to the rectangular version still in use today, though Ferrari continues to use the shield-shaped badge as well, especially on its race cars.

The horse’s mood, prancing, is a non-verbal communication of mood. In our subconscious anthropomorphism of the famed horse, looking at the lines and curves that define its eyes, nose, and mouth, we can detect a transition from a furious horse rearing on its hind legs as a threat to a friendlier horse, rearing up as a sign of joy.

The Big Q: Does that transition reflect the evolution of Ferrari as a company?

The Big A: Yes; long gone are the days when hard-driving Enzo Ferrari, himself a racer in his youth, would play mind games to push his drivers to ever faster laps, the implied threat of unemployment or worse always looming.

Yet while the Ferrari marque continues as a prominent force in motorsports around the world some 32 yrs after Enzo’s death in Y 1988, the sale of passenger cars, and the lifestyle surrounding the Ferrari brand, have become equal players in the marque’s overall self-image. And with that broader perspective and its growth into its global fan base, the brand has, perhaps unlike Il Commendatore, mellowed with age.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Bullish, the Key resistance is 186.25, Key support is at 178.06.

Our overall technical outlook is still Bullish, my long term Fibo number, a Key indicator is Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished Monday at 183.28, 2.03 in NY it’s all time high was marked at 199.97 marked intraday Wednesday, 26 August.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term.

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

Ferrari will continue to create value in the long term. Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I have called it at it at 200+/share long term, adjusting it to 200/share short term ATV and siding with BAML to 230 long term for now.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

