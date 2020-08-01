The 1,2,3s of Hydrogen Infused Spring Water: Health, Wellness and Anti-Aging

#HHHO #hydrogen #infused #water #health #wellness #antiaging #FDA

Water is the most important substance on the Planet as far as life is concerned. In humans, water is needed for a long list of biological and biochemical reactions in the body, most of which take place at the molecular level.

From regulating your body temperature to keeping our cells/tissues supple, lubricating the joints, energy production, and helping organs to get rid of toxins, the human body requires water for lots of functions.

This is the Key reason we are advised to stay hydrated and drink lots of pure water daily.

During the process of purification, elements may be added to the water to make it superior in providing a number health benefits, a Key element is molecular hydrogen, which is known to have lots of benefits to 1’s health.

Remember, from your high school chemistry class you came to know the periodic table.

Hydrogen is the first element you learned about, with an atomic number of 1, Hydrogen is the simplest and most abundant element in the Universe. When 2 atoms of H fuse they form a Hydrogen molecule (gas), or H2. It is the lightest and molecule and since it is tiny, molecular hydrogen can be available in the body in its atomic or ionic forms.

Scientists, have found that molecular hydrogen has lots benefits in the body and can easily penetrate sub-cellular structures. Molecular hydrogen is a safe, odorless, colorless, and nonmetallic gas that played a crucial role in the formation of life and the creation of the Universe.

Lots of studies demonstrated how it improves cell signaling and acts as a selective antioxidant once inside the body. It has also been shown to help boost immunity by turning on the body’s natural antioxidants.

In addition to inhalation systems and hydrogen-based skincare products, hydrogen-infused water is gaining huge popularity as a way to reap the many benefits of molecular hydrogen in and on the human body.

The Big Q: What is hydrogenated water?

The Big A: Back to high school chemistry, ordinary water contains hydrogen since water is created from the fusion of hydrogen and oxygen atoms/ions.

But in molecular hydrogen water additional hydrogen gas is dissolved in the water without altering its structure, pH, taste, color, or odor.

To get hydrogen water, pure hydrogen gas is bubbled in purified water or through the process of electrolysis.

There is a huge difference between drinking hydrogen-infused water and plain water. Because, in plain water, the hydrogen is bound to oxygen, and thus less bioavailable to the body. When additional hydrogen is dissolved in water, the body can absorb it more effectively, providing benefits I discuss below.

Molecular hydrogen water is stored in aluminum cans or pouches and not in plastic containers. Because, in plastic containers, the dissolved hydrogen gas can escape considering its light tiny nature.

Hydrogen-infused water provides certain health benefits to the drinker. These range from fighting inflammation to reducing pain, boosting energy, and enhancing cognitive function.

Just like water obtained from some Springs around the Planet, it has some amazing healing properties, which is why people refer to it as the “healing water”.

Some of these benefits have been shown in research studies, even though research is ongoing to provide more information and proof for some of the beneficial effects.

Oxidative stress is 1 of the most common causes of inflammation and disease in the body. This is caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules formed in the body from various biochemical reactions.

And 1 of the Key benefits of molecular hydrogen is that it combats free radicals, just like other antioxidant substances we get from a regular diet and supplements. But, the best thing about molecular H2 is that it is smaller and lighter compared to antioxidants like vitamin C and E.

When consumed in water, the hydrogen molecule does not need to be digested and processed before enters the cells. It is readily absorbed in the stomach lining and can access the cells instantaneously.

This makes molecular hydrogen more effective in fighting free radicals and protecting the cells from the damaging effects of oxidative stress. It has been shown that once in the body; just 1 molecule of H2 separates into 2 H atoms that neutralize 1 free-radical each. The process also leads to the formation of water as a byproduct, which hydrates the cells. Additionally, molecular hydrogen selectively targets the bad free radicals in the body, such as the superoxide and oxygen radicals.

Molecular hydrogen water is said to have the ability to enhance athletic performance.

For instance, it has been shown to help reduce the accumulation of lactate after working out, which often leads to fatigue, muscle damage, and a decline in endurance. By slowing down the lactic acid formation and reducing inflammation, the H2 can help improve recovery time overall performance in the athlete. Also, more oxygen is used up when we exercise, and this often leads to increased oxidative stress from the higher number of oxygen radicals generated. So, the antioxidant properties of molecular hydrogen water can benefit an athlete by protecting their cells and muscles from free radical damage.

Molecular hydrogen water increases hydration in the body, which helps fight fatigue and pain while enhancing flexibility.

I have read studies that show that molecular hydrogen boosts the production of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), the major component required to keep the cells fuelled. This means higher energy levels and better performance for the athlete.

H2 water can help boost athletic performance by the following:

Fighting inflammation and fatigue

Protecting the cells from oxidative stress

Boosting recovery time

Improving energy levels

Keeping the body hydrated

Healthy and Wellness: Metabolic syndrome is a complex medical condition composed of several medical issues occurring together. These include high blood sugar, elevated blood pressure, excess fat around the waist, high triglyceride levels, and increased cholesterol. These conditions increase 1’s risk of diabetes type 2, heart disease, and stroke. Studies suggest that chronic inflammation is a Key contributing factor in metabolic syndrome.

Anti-Aging Effects: Owing to poor nutrition and other unhealthy practices of the modern lifestyle, poor general health, and chronic diseases have been on the rise. With too many health challenges and increased oxidative stress, the modern-day human beings age at a faster rate compared to some decades ago. Thanks to the various health-promoting benefits of molecular hydrogen, hydrogen water has been seen as a way to naturally slow down the process of aging or fight the decline that comes with it.

Some anti-aging effects we can get from the hydrogen-infused water include the following:

Combating pain and inflammation – As we age, body aches, pains, and inflammation becomes more common. Molecular hydrogen can help soothe the muscles and joints, improve flexibility, keeping pain and inflammation at bay.

Cognitive boost – The brain is among the most susceptible organs of the body to oxidative stress. But it requires oxygen to keep functioning and as is expected, free oxygen radicals are constantly formed in the brain. Taking H2 water can help fight those free radicals, leading to a boost in cognitive function. In addition to this, research has also shown that hydrogen water could help improve mood, fight anxiety, and boost nerve function. All these benefits are Key as we get older and could help improve 1’s quality of life.

Better cellular health – As we age, various parts of the body become less effective in playing their roles. For instance, the cells become larger, and their ability to divide/multiply faces a decline. Cellular health deteriorates with aging. Molecular hydrogen benefits cellular health in many ways. It alters cell metabolism, promotes cell signaling, and improves gene expression. All these are beneficial for our overall wellness and can help reduce the rate at which cells age.

The antioxidant effect – Apart from acting as an antioxidant, hydrogen also activates the natural production of antioxidants in the body. It specifically triggers the activation of enzymes such as superoxide dismutase, catalase, and glutathione peroxidase, which are crucial in protecting the cells from different kinds of free radical damage.

Hydrogen water is FDA-approved and does not have any harmful effects on the body.

It is important to note that hydrogen water is not a substitute for a proper diet and a healthy lifestyle. It also should not substitute Rx medication for those with health issues related to the benefits it provides.

H2-infused water is best consumed as a supplement to enhance 1’s overall health and wellness. It is more expensive compared to kinds of drinking water, but it is worth it.

So, we have lots of reasons to start drinking molecular hydrogen water.

I drink 10acity™ the Ferrari of Hydrogen Water

10acity™ hydrogen water is regular spring water with extra hydrogen molecules added, here are the reason to drink it, in summary:

A huge anti-oxidant. Free radicals are unstable molecules that contribute to oxidative stress, a major cause of disease and inflammation. 50 oz or 1.5 liters is equal to eating 500 apples or 38 carrots or 700 bananas or 136 lemons to reach the same anti-oxidant properties of 10actity™ 2.5ppm Hydrogen infused spring water Regulates metabolism Effectively lowers blood sugar, promotes cell detoxification Assists with ulcers and healing of sores Helps flush heavy metals from the body Helps in absorption of other supplements Helps improve allergies and asthmas conditions Helps with better blood circulation Lower saturated fat levels Less body fatigue Fastens recovery from diseases Improves peripheral circulation Helps reduce cellulite and wrinkles Helps brain power Reduces acidic blood environment Improves blood glucose And in the case of cancer patients, it helps the body handle chemotherapy and radiation treatment

The Penta 5 USA Yellow 10acity™ StandUp pouch is eco-friendly and can be returned for syn gasification with no landfill or harm to the Oceans.

