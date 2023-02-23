THB= in an upward trend, MetaStock Analysis

FOREX THB=(Bid) is currently 2.8% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into THB= (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on THB= and have had this outlook for the last 11 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that THB= is currently in an overbought condition.

FOREX THB=(Bid) closed down -0.030 at 34.560. Volume was 85% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 30% wider than normal.

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Overbought

Intermediate Term: Bullish

Long Term: Bearish

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

FOREX THB=(Bid) closed down -0.0300 at 34.5600 on volume 84.93% below average. Bollinger Bands are 30.17% wider than normal.

Open 34.610 High 34.670 Low 34.510 Close 34.560 Volume 1,891

Moving Averages:

Close:

Volatility:

Volume: 10-period

34.25

7

10,178 50-period

33.77

10

11,787 200-period

35.55

10

10,533

Period=Daily

10-period

21-period

39-period

90-period Statistical Volatility

6.9368

8.6377

10.5489

11.7089 Change from Previous period

0.43

0.05

0.00

-0.01

The Stochastic Oscillator is 80.0001. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

The current value of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.31. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

Bollinger Bands are 48.75% wider than normal. The large width of the bands suggest high volatility as compared to FOREX THB=(Bid)’s normal range. Therefore, the probability of volatility decreasing and prices entering (or remaining in) a trading range has increased for the near-term. The bands have been in this wide range for 4 period(s). The probability of prices consolidating into a less volatile trading range increases the longer the bands remain in this wide range.

The recent price action around the bands compared to the action of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not suggest any trading opportunities at this time.

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 91. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 20 period(s) ago.