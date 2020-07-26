Thailand Travel: Sleep in Bubble Tents Among Elephants in Chiang Mai

#Thailand #travel, #ChiangMai #Elephants #luxury

Bubble Tents have popped up all over the world, giving people incredible views while relaxing comfortably, and a property in Thailand is situating their transparent rooms among Elephants.

The Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Chiang Rai set up transparent dome suites that are the epitome of luxury.

They were created by Eye in the Sky and made from high-tech polyester fabric to keep guests comfortable no matter the weather.

Each one is 236 sqf and features a king-sized bed, a non-see-through bathroom, a minibar, and climate control. There are also plush touches like cozy bathrobes, slippers, soft linens, and 24-hr room service.

But, the Elephants are the highlight.

These jungle bubbles are perched on a raised wooden platform above the forest that rescued Elephants call home. So, you will get to “spend an unforgettable night observing Thailand’s majestic elephants in their natural habitat from the comfort of your very own, fully furnished, transparent Jungle Bubble,” according to the website. “Your luxurious bubble offers uninterrupted views of our gentle giants, as well as the stunning starlit sky above.”

If you want even more interaction with the Elephants, the hotel also offers a “Walking With the Giants” experience. During that time, you will walk into the jungle with the majestic animals and a biologist, watch then play in the water, roll in the mud, eat from the trees, or just socialize with each another.

There’s also the VIP elephant arrival experience where guests take a longtail boat on the Mekong and are met at the resort’s jetty by Elephants.

The jungle bubble suite usually costs about $650/night. But you can opt for a package that includes a 2-night stay, all meals delivered to your room, and the choice of 1 activity each day. That option starts at about $1,200 for 2 people.

Elephant yoga and a gourmet picnic with Elephants are also available. Wild, Yes?

Enjoy your travels when the World opens up.