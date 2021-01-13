Tesoro Stock Analysis

#Tesoro Enterprises is a holding company.

The Company focuses on the delivery of construction materials for the commercial and residential market places.

The Company’s retail flooring materials subsidiary, Fashion Floor Covering and Tile, Inc. (FFC&T) markets and installs carpet, hardwood, vinyl and stone for internal and external applications.

FFC&T is a full line (wood, carpet and tile) retail dealer and installer of floor and wall covering materials.

FFC&T operates approximately two retail stores in lower Fairfield County Connecticut.

Fashion Floor Annex, Inc. (FFA) is also the Company’s subsidiary, which markets and sells its products over the Internet.

The Company, through its subsidiaries, FFC&T and FFA markets and sells carpet, rugs, wood, ceramic and porcelain tile and natural stone materials for floor and wall covering.

The Company’s store serves the surrounding counties of Westchester and Putnam, New York, and Fairfield and Litchfield, Connecticut.

Tesoro closed up 0.018 at 0.187. Volume was 61% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 0% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Tesoro is currently 569.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in a downward trend.

Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of Tesoro at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on Tesoro and have had this outlook for the last 4 periods.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 7 white candles.

Separating lines occurred.

If the lines occur during an uptrend (which appears to be the case with Tesoro) and the first line is black and the second is white (which is the case with Tesoro) then this suggests that the uptrend should continue.

If the separating lines occur during a downtrend and the first line is white and the second is black (which is not the case with Tesoro) then this suggests that the downtrend should continue.