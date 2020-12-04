Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Will Change The Auto Industry Forever

$TSLA #Tesla #Auto #Manufacturers #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading

Tesla

Ticker: NASDAQ:TSLA

Price: $593.38

Tesla News

Elon Musk attended the Axel Springer event ceremony, where he received the award for excellence and innovation. Elon Musk confirmed that he is confident that all Tesla vehicles will achieve full autonomy in 2021.

The electric car manufacturer recently released its Full Self-Driving Beta system to select owners, but despite what the name of the system might have you believe, it does not have Level 5 capabilities nor is it anywhere near perfect. That hasn’t stopped Musk from making one of his characteristically overly-ambitious claims about how close Tesla is to achieve full autonomy, Electrek reports.

After recently receiving the Axel Springer Award in Germany, Musk was asked when Tesla will deliver full autonomy.

“To actually answer your question, I am extremely confident of achieving full autonomy and releasing it to the Tesla customer base next year,” he said. Musk added that the regulatory landscape will prove to be more complicated, although he did express his belief that “at least some jurisdictions are going to allow full self-driving next year.”

Will Tesla indeed be releasing full autonomy to customers in 2021 and have the regulatory approval to do so? That’s a hard one to answer. After all, Musk has been wrong in the past about the introduction of autonomous technologies – and to be fair, the same stands true for other automotive executives…

In the middle of this year, he claimed that the automaker’s cars would be fully autonomous by the end of 2020. In 2019, he claimed there would be 1 million Tesla robotaxis on the roads by the end of the year. Currently, there are zero. Then there’s Musk infamous claim that Tesla would demonstrate one of its vehicles driving autonomously across the U.S. The initial goal was for this demonstration to take place in 2017, but it has yet to materialize.

Business Summary

Tesla, Inc., formerly Tesla Motors, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products.

The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles.

The Energy generation and storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, and sale or lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers.

The Company produces and distributes two fully electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). It also offers Model 3, a sedan designed for the mass market.

It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 460.02.

The projected upper bound is: 644.61.

The projected lower bound is: 550.67.

The projected closing price is: 597.64.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

A rising window occurred (where the top of the previous shadow is below the bottom of the current shadow). This usually implies a continuation of a bullish trend. There have been 7 rising windows in the last 50 candles–this makes the current rising window even more bullish.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 64.4101. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 72.59. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 11 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

TESLA INC closed up 24.560 at 593.380. Volume was 26% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 130% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 590.020 598.970 582.430 593.380 42,552,004

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 554.04 450.44 283.72 Volatility: 63 65 109 Volume: 47,950,084 41,186,764 70,709,344

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

TESLA INC gapped up today (bullish) on normal volume. Possibility of a Runaway Gap which usually signifies a continuation of the trend. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. Gaps acts as support/resistance.

TESLA INC is currently 109.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into TSLA.O (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on TSLA.O and have had this outlook for the last 10 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that TSLA.O is currently in an overbought condition. The security price has set a new 14-period high while our momentum oscillator has not. This is a bearish divergence.