Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Surprise Exclusion From The S&P 500

Tesla

Ticker: NASDAQ:TSLA

Price: $418.32

Tesla shares tanked as much as 13% in pre-market trading on Tuesday following the shock exclusion of the world’s most-valuable automaker from the S&P 500 index.

Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle company turned a fourth consecutive quarterly profit in the three months to June 30, meeting the last of the benchmark’s eligibility criteria. Many investors expected it to be drafted into the index as a result, especially as its almost $400 billion market capitalization dwarfs most S&P 500 companies.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, which manages the S&P 500, dashed those hopes on Friday by announcing Etsy, Teradyne, and Catalent as the latest additions to the index, replacing H&R Block, Coty, and Kohl’s. It made no mention of Tesla.

The committee may be wary of including Tesla given its volatile stock price, which has skyrocketed almost 400% this year and hit record highs. The automaker’s first-half profits were also flattered by $782 million in sales of regulatory credits to other companies.

Tesla, Inc., formerly Tesla Motors, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products.

The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles.

The Energy generation and storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, and sale or lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers.

The Company produces and distributes two fully electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). It also offers Model 3, a sedan designed for the mass market.

It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 343.01.

The projected upper bound is: 476.02.

The projected lower bound is: 369.46.

The projected closing price is: 422.74.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 6 black candles.

An engulfing bullish line occurred (where a white candle’s real body completely contains the previous black candle’s real body). The engulfing bullish pattern is bullish during a downtrend. It then signifies that the momentum may be shifting from the bears to the bulls.

If the engulfing bullish pattern occurs during an uptrend (which appears to be the case with TESLA INC), it may be a last engulfing top which indicates a top. The test to see if this is the case is if the next candle closes below the top of the current (white) candle’s real body.

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 28.4925. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 57.90. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -38. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

TESLA INC closed up 11.320 at 418.320. Volume was 98% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 168% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 402.810 428.000 372.020 418.320 1,610,529

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 437.46 326.87 178.64 Volatility: 114 99 107 Volume: 83,755,712 78,019,784 80,601,024

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

TESLA INC is currently 134.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into TSLA.O (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on TSLA.O and have had this outlook for the last 15 periods.