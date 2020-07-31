Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sees High Demand For Bond Market

$TSLA #Tesla #USA #Nasdaq #Electric #Cars #Stocks #Trading

Tesla

Ticker: NASDAQ:TSLA

Price: $1487.49

Company News

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) saw high demand this week for a bond deal tied to leases on its electric vehicles, a first of its kind during the pandemic.

As investors piled orders into the 8-tranche bond deal, the car maker was able to borrow more than $700 million at cheaper levels than initially anticipated.

Tesla stock fell 0.8% Thursday, as did much of the broader equities market, after data showing the U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product fell by a record 32.9%.

Shares still have outpeformed for the year, up 255.6%.

Business Summary

Tesla, Inc., formerly Tesla Motors, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products.

The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of electric vehicles.

The Energy generation and storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, and sale or lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, or sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers.

The Company produces and distributes two fully electric vehicles, the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV).

It also offers Model 3, a sedan designed for the mass market. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 1,667.62.

The projected lower bound is: 1,334.54.

The projected closing price is: 1,501.08.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 6 black candles.

A doji star occurred (where a doji gaps above or below the previous candle). This often signals a reversal with confirmation occurring on the next bar.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 43.1122. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 13 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 58.28. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -59. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

TESLA INC closed down -11.620 at 1,487.490. Volume was 50% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 4% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,488.000 1,513.240 1,471.000 1,487.490 7,621,039

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,523.73 1,152.60 693.84 Volatility: 98 83 104 Volume: 14,940,012 13,813,451 15,478,597

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

TESLA INC is currently 114.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into TSLA.O (mildly bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on TSLA.O and have had this outlook for the last 37 periods.