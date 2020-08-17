Tesco (TSCO.L) Deserves A Look

$TSCO.L #Tesco #London #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Tesco is to introduce free home delivery to members of its premium loyalty scheme, pitching it head to head with Amazon as the US tech firm seeks a bigger slice of the UK’s near-£200bn food and drink retail market.

The UK’s largest supermarket charges a basic £4.50 for a delivery slot, but its chief executive, Dave Lewis, says it hopes to scrap the fees for the millions of shoppers who have signed up to Clubcard Plus.

Earlier this month, Amazon revealed plans to expand its online grocery service Amazon Fresh – offering fruit and vegetables, cheese and bakery – with free and faster delivery to the 15 million subscribers to its Prime membership scheme.

Last November Tesco launched Clubcard Plus, a top-tier loyalty scheme alongside the long-established card, which then had an estimated 19 million members. For a monthly fee of £7.99, members are rewarded with a 10% discount on two shops of up to £200 each.

There are numerous other perks – fuel purchases at Tesco forecourts being an exception – and the scheme has been compared with Amazon Prime, for which members pay £79 a year for extras such as faster delivery and streaming services.

Business Summary

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company.

The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services.

The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

The Company’s businesses include Tesco UK, Tesco in India, Tesco Malaysia, Tesco Lotus, Tesco Czech Republic, Tesco Hungary, Tesco Ireland, Tesco Poland, Tesco Slovakia, Tesco in China, Tesco Bank and dunnhumby.

The Company’s brands include Finest, Exclusively at Tesco, F&F and Fox & Ivy. Finest and Exclusively at Tesco are the two food brands in the United Kingdom.

The Company offers a range of personal banking products and services that include credit card receivables, personal current accounts and personal loans.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 234.84.

The projected lower bound is: 218.48.

The projected closing price is: 226.66.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 1 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 25 black candles for a net of 1 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 60.7369. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 57.14. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 107 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 80. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 19 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

TESCO closed down -1.300 at 226.700. Volume was 98% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 7% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 228.100 229.000 226.400 226.700 381,803

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 225.50 222.21 234.66 Volatility: 20 23 33 Volume: 12,693,654 21,591,366 22,887,716

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

TESCO is currently 3.4% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into TSCO.L (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on TSCO.L and have had this outlook for the last 9 periods.