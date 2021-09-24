Terry Gillam Rising Star of the Australian Art Scene

I recently seen a work by Terry Gillam and instantly commissioned a work, (Baglioni a Cluster Gelding (one of the families) Ridden by Damian Oliver), I will publish an image of the work once done.

I have to confess I had never heard of Terry Gillam when I sent the email by I was struck by his unique style and his ability to capture the essence of both the horse and the race, much to my surprise the next day I seen an article on Terry Gilllam on RACING.com and my level of interest increased.

After I went to review what I could find of Terry’s work and they immediately brought to mind artists like Australian legends Jack Absalom and Pro Hart and at that point I discovered this man really has some talent that is laying the base for a strong future in the Art world.

But enough from me, Terry’s story is an interesting one and here it is in his own words:

Boxing Day 2020 5.20 pm Sunshine Coast Queensland Australia, I was just about to throw my second of three darts at the board when I felt like I had been bitten by a mosquito on my right breast.

While I was rubbing my right breast I felt a lump, 10 days later I was diagnosed with stage2 breast cancer.

Mugatoo

On January 28 I had a full mastectomy on my right side including lymph node removal. Statistically I was already a rare commodity, as a male being diagnosed with breast cancer, however my type of cancer as explained to me by my surgeon, was the type that if not detected early would have killed me!

Until my diagnosis I was running a plumbing business, a business that was developed over 30 years that I look back on with fond memories. When I was told I had cancer and that I had to undergo 12 months of chemotherapy we made a decision as a family that I couldn’t work and that we would sell the plant and equipment in order to give me a break and to allow me to concentrate on my treatment.

Under the Louvre



I have been painting for 3 years, never had a lesson, in fact I used to look forward to mandatory art class at St Edmunds College in Ipswich as it gave me the perfect opportunity to practice my goal kicking on the oval.

I have always appreciated art and when my wife Paula and I traveled overseas we always found a museum and an art gallery where ever we went. I particularly enjoyed the Van Gogh exhibition in Amsterdam.

While I’m not comparing myself to the great Dutch master, his impasto style where he throws a lot of paint at the canvas is how I like to paint. In January this year I was diagnosed with stage 2 Breast cancer. Rare enough in men to start with, and the type of receptors on my cancer meant that I needed Chemotherapy.

It was weekly infusions for the first 4 months and now I have chemotherapy every third Monday and that will continue until February 2022. I am one of the lucky ones as I felt a lump in my right breast and did something about it the next day, and I have been told by my surgeon that if left undetected for another few months my story wouldn’t have a happy ending as the tumor was quite an aggressive one.

So after a full mastectomy on my right side including lymph nodes and starting chemotherapy treatment in march, I couldn’t keep digging holes as I have done as a plumber for the last 37 years so I sold my equipment and made a pledge to follow my passion for painting.

About three years ago I started painting and found that it started to consume my spare time at night and on weekends etc.. I love painting horses and horse and jockey combinations. Horses don’t complain when you don’t get their complexion perfectly.

I have always loved the races, my father Lawrence and my uncle Peter Gillam always watched and listened to the races, in fact my grandfather Harry Gillam took his newly wed bride to Sydney for their honeymoon in the 1930,s and they went to the races whilst in town. Harry was a Trainer in Clifton on the darling downs. There was always races on somewhere.

I love to have a punt. I love to go to the races.

There is nothing like hearing the field thundering along on the turf, seeing the colours and smelling the whole encounter. I see horses differently to most people. I see them in different colours.

Without trying to sound too arty, objects absorb light differently as the sun moves across the sky during each day, they also present to us in different shades and colours.

If you take the time to notice, you will see objects in a different light. Racing horses is a very traditional thing, it goes back a long way, my paintings will allow the connections of a race horse to reflect on a great racing memory.

Lots of race horse owners have a box full of photos that they are not allowed to display in the house.

I am trying to offer something different with my paintings for racehorse connections such as owners and trainers who love there animals and want something with a difference to capture a fond memory.

Terry Gillam