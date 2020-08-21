Tariffs = More American Jobs and Factories

By on

Tariffs = More American Jobs and Factories

#PresidentTrump #tariffs #jobs #factories #money

Thursday, President Trump declared that when he is re-elected, he will impose tariffs on US companies that refuse to move jobs back to the country from overseas.

We will give tax credits to companies to bring jobs back to America, and if they don’t do it, we will put tariffs on those companies, and they will have to pay us a lot of money,” President Trump said during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

So what are they going to do? They are going to bring the jobs back,” President Trump said.

The beauty of The Trump Tariffs is that they represent a powerful inducement for investment in domestic production by both American companies that have offshored our factories and foreign companies that want to sell into the US market,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in a statement.

We have seen this lesson time and again during this administration with the steel and aluminum tariffs, with the threat of auto tariffs, and with the China tariffs,” he said. “Tariffs mean more American jobs and factories.”

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

President Trump, jobs, factories, tariffs, trade, tax credits, money,

Tariffs = More American Jobs and Factories added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. President Trump Praised for Fast Aid/Relief Delivery to The People
  2. C-19 Coronavirus Chaos Led to Panic and Fear
  3. President Trump Makes Strong Speech at Mt. Rushmore
  4. President Trump, “Stimulus Bill ‘Must’ Include Payroll Tax Cut”