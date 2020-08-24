Takuma Sato Won his 2nd Indy 500 at an Empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway

#Indy500 #race #brickyard #empty

Sunday, Takuma Sato posted his 2nd Indy 500 victory holding off Scott Dixon and winning under a Yellow flag at an empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Mr. Dixon, the 5X IndyCar champion had dominated the race but a firey crash did not bring out a Red flag and Sato got the Checkered flag.

“Definitely a hard one to swallow for sure. We had such a great day,” Mr. Dixon said. “First time I’ve seen them let it run out like that. I thought they’d throw a red.”

Mr. Sato was able to coasted around the speedway then rode the lift track owner Roger Penske installed to take the Winner to an elevated victory circle.

Along for the ride were team owners Bobby Rahal, the 1986 Indy 500 winner, and David Letterman.

Sato became the 1st Japanese winner of the Indy 500 in Y 2017. Graham Rahal, Sato’s teammate at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, came 3rd behind Mr. Dixon.

The celebration was muted as the RLL team had a socially distanced Winner’s Circle.

Mr. Penske was forced to host his 1st 500 as owner of the iconic US speedway without fans and it made the largest venue in the world eerily quiet. The speedway typically draws more than 300,000 spectators on race day.

The Sato win helped Honda snap Chevrolet’s 2-yr Indy 500 winning streak. Santino Ferrucui finished 4th as Honda took the 1st 4 spots.

Reigning series champion Josef Newgarden was fifth, the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver and best of the 4-car Team Penske group.

Fernando Alonso, attempting to win the final leg of motorsports’ version of the Triple Crown, was 21st and was never in contention. This was his 3rd attempt at winning Indy.

