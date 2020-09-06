Take a Virtual Tour of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Current Exhibition

#travel #virtual #Louvre #AbuDhabi #exhibition

Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West from Home

Louvre Abu Dhabi is back open to the public and those under the age of 18 can currently visit for free.

Alongside the permanent collection, the current exhibition at the museum has been extended until 18 October so you do not miss out on seeing what is on display.

Not able to get along to the museum to see it yourself?

A digital tour of the Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West exhibition is now available so you can see what’s on display.

The 360-degree tour takes place several times a week and costs Dhs50 per person.

English tours take place Sundays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and Arabic and Chinese language tours take place Wednesdays.

Have a healthy holiday weekend, enjoy the virtual travel.