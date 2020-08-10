Swire Pacific (0019.HK) Plenty Of Room To Run

$0019.HK #Swire #Properties #HongKong #Stocks #Trading

Swire Pacific

Ticker: 0019.HK

Price: HKD38.20

Business Summary

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in investment of properties, manufacturing and sale of beverages and the operation of airlines.

Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through five segments.

The Property segment is engaged in the property investment, hotel investment and property trading.

The property investment portfolio in Hong Kong comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments and other luxury residential accommodation. The Beverages segment is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of products of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC).

The products include sparkling and water, among others.

The Aviation segment provides passenger services and cargo services through the operation of airlines.

The Trading and Industrial segment is engaged in the retail business and the sale of automobiles.

The Marine Services segment provides support services for offshore energy industry.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 43.83.

The projected upper bound is: 41.84.

The projected lower bound is: 35.80.

The projected closing price is: 38.82.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 1 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 20 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 8 black candles.

A gravestone doji occurred. This often signifies a top (the longer the upper shadow, the more bearish the signal).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 60.9222. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 41.66. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 47 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 25. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SWIRE PACIFIC A closed down -0.063 at 38.887. Volume was 81% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 50% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 38.887 38.887 38.887 38.887 621,000

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 38.70 41.83 58.75 Volatility: 28 45 47 Volume: 1,748,715 3,756,056 2,570,743

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SWIRE PACIFIC A is currently 33.8% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 0019.HK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0019.HK and have had this outlook for the last 16 periods.