Sweet Deal for Inglis in The Hunter

Inglis graduates have now won 17 $1m-plus non-resticted races on the Australian calendar for 2020, almost double the tally of the competing Australian auction house.



Meanwhile at Sandown, promising 3YO gelding Allibor (All Too Hard x Libor Lady) broke his maiden in a thrilling finish to the $250,000 G2 Sandown Guineas over 1600m.The Symon Wilde-trainee had been noted as a horse to follow with an eye-catching effort behind Shelby Cobra in stakes company at Flemington 7 days ago and backed up that strong impression with a gutsy effort here.Wilde had purchased Allibor in conjunction with Cameron Cooke for $60,000 from the Blue Gum Farm draft at the 2019 Inglis Premier Yearling Sale and retained him when he failed to meet his reserve when offered at the Inglis Ready2Race Sale of the same year.“He is still very raw and I think there is a hell of a lot of upside to him,” said Wilde.“He didn’t see the horse to his inside till very late on but responded when he did and he’s exciting.“I liked him a lot as a yearling and one of the partners suggested that with his pedigree he might be a popular horse in Hong Kong and that we should give the breeze-up sale a go.“He didn’t breeze in quick time (11.30) and was a bit immature, but I liked him a lot and I’m glad he didn’t sell now as he would look very cheap at the $100,000 which he could have been bought for!” laughed Wilde.Allibor continues a stellar run of success for graduates of Inglis Ready2Race sales, joining stakes winners Trumbull and Wishful Thinker amongst a host of recent winners.The success of such graduates saw turnover jump 42% at the recently held 2020 renewal of the sale with the gross exceeding $11.4m and 38 lots realising $100,000 or more.Allibor joins G1 Coolmore Stud Stakes winner September Run, as well as stakes winning 2YOs Larimer Street and Ideas Man, as a stakes-winning graduates from the 2019 Inglis Premier Yearling Sale draft of Blue Gum Farm.“I was delighted when Symon Wilde bought him at the sale and I’m very pleased to see Symon still in his ownership as he and his father have been very good supporters of ours,” said Blue Gum’s Philip Campbell.“I believe he’s a first stakes winner for his breeder, Simon Raleigh, and hopefully he can progress to greater heights in the Autumn and beyond.“He’s a good example of what we try to do here on the farm, breed good, tough, sound racehorses and we are looking forward to presenting another quality draft at the Inglis Premier Sale in 2021.”Also at Sandown, 7yo Tom Dabernig & Ben Hayes trainee So Si Bon (So You Think x Black Minx) showed plenty of resilience to claim a narrow victory in the G3 Eclipse Stakes over 1800m.Bred by Robert & Barbara McClure of Morning Rise Stud, So Si Bon is now a triple stakes winner having been purchased for $250,000 from the Newgate Farm draft at the 2015 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale.