Surgical Masks Were Not Designed as Filters and Not Intended to Be Used as Filters

This from a reader eminently qualified to comment on the Mask Fraud, as follows:

Surgical masks were not designed as filters and were not intended to be used as filters.

Surgical masks were designed to be used by surgeons standing face down over an operating table holding a patient with an open wound.

The surgeon wearing the mask would be able to talk to others in the room without discharging spittle droplets into the patient’s wound. Spittle droplets are large and can cause infection.

Our reader witnessed a test of surgical masks.

Small plaster particles were generated in a room. They were visible as a white dust in the air. A man was properly fitted with a surgical mask and spent a short time in the room. When he came out the mask was removed. A camera was focused on the man’s face. The entire area that had been covered by the mask was coated by the white dust. The camera showed that his nostrils and his mouth had been penetrated by the white dust. The dust particles were measured and found to be around 40 micrometers in diameter. The particles that penetrated the mask were the same diameter.



Now, Covid-19 coronavirus molecules are about 0.1 micrometers in diameter. That is 400X smaller than the plaster particles that penetrated the mask.

Surgical masks will not prevent the wearer from inhaling or exhaling viruses or bacteria.

They provide no protection for either the wearer or anyone nearby. They create a very dangerous false sense of security for everyone. They also force the wearer to rebreath carbon dioxide. Which will over time reduce the wearers blood oxygen level. That can become very dangerous especially for older people.

This farce is being promoted by sleazy politicians who believe that if they can convince people that they are protecting them or creating a safe environment for them by pushing this mask farce those people will re-elect them.

All politicians pushing this dangerous mask farce should be voted out of office as soon as possible.

About the qualification of the scientist’s who shared his knowledge with us: A large part of this man’s professional career was working in various parts of the filtration industry. He developed a line of mixed esters of cellulose membrane filters. Millipore type filters, that were used to sterilize flu vaccines for Merck Sharp and Dohme as well as other medical products companies. He developed respiratory protection products for Wilson Safety Products used in the mining industry. He worked for Baxter developing medical / IV filters. He has patents on 3 IV filters he invented. Baxter sold more than 5-M of 1 of those every yr for the last 10 yrs. So, we can safely assume he knows a lot about filters.

