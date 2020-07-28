Sunac China (1918.HK) Trading at a Discount of -26.9%

$1918.HK #Sunac #China #HongKong #HSI #Stocks #Trading

Sunac China

Ticker: 1918.HK

Price: HKD35.75

Business Summary

Sunac China Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the sales of properties in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates its business through two segments: Property Development and Property Management and Others.

The Company’s subsidiaries include Sunac Real Estate Investment Holdings Ltd., Qiwei Real Estate Investment Holdings Ltd. and Yingzi Real Estate Investment Holdings Ltd..

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 39.31.

The projected lower bound is: 32.20.

The projected closing price is: 35.75.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 2 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 17.5299. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 49.47. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -60. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SUNAC closed up 0.950 at 35.700. Volume was 49% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 4% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 35.300 35.950 34.950 35.700 13,443,806

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 35.92 34.98 37.95 Volatility: 61 64 61 Volume: 20,550,080 22,639,878 23,121,644

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SUNAC is currently 5.9% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 1918.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 1918.HK and have had this outlook for the last 3 periods.