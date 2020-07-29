Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016.HK) Worth A Look

$0016.HK #SunHungKai #Properties #HongKong #HSI #Stocks #Trading

Sun Hung Kai Properties

Ticker: 0016.HK

Price: HKD92.45

Company News

Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong’s biggest developer by market cap, has priced its latest project in Tuen Mun nearly 40 per cent higher than new launches in the New Territories, paying no heed to the third wave of coronavirus outbreak currently sweeping the city.

The developer has priced the first batch of 88 flats at its Regency Bay residential development at HK$17,377 (US$2,241) per square foot after discount, the highest among new projects launched in the district recently. Prices start at HK$4.68 million after discounts for a flat measuring 261 sq ft. SHKP has yet to announce the sales launch date of the flats.

Business Summary

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the sale of property.

Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through six segments: the Property Sales segment, the Property Rental segment, the Telecommunications segment, the Hotel Operation segment, the Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment, and the Other Businesses segment.

The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore.

The Telecommunications segment is involved in the provision of mobile telephone services, and data centers and information technology (IT) infrastructure business.

The Transport Infrastructure and Logistics segment is involved in transport infrastructure operation and management, port business, air transport and logistics business, and the operation of department stores and supermarkets through YATA Limited.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 97.68.

The projected upper bound is: 98.62.

The projected lower bound is: 86.10.

The projected closing price is: 92.36.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 3 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 5 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 38.6282. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 35.32. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 44 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -82. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SHK PPT closed down -0.300 at 92.450. Volume was 62% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 3% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 92.450 93.200 91.850 92.450 2,507,487

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 94.08 97.43 107.50 Volatility: 15 42 35 Volume: 3,818,061 7,652,271 5,531,449

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SHK PPT is currently 14.0% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 0016.HK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 0016.HK and have had this outlook for the last 8 periods.