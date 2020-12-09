Study: 33% of Americans Binge Drink During COVID-19 Lockdowns

#COVID #lockdowns #alcohol #drinking

A new study reveals that drinkers consumed harmful amounts of alcohol during the 1st epidemic lockdowns.

Researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health studied 2,000 people in the Spring and found that binge drinkers were consuming 2X the amount of alcohol as non-binge drinkers during the draconian stay-ay-home orders.

The report published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse also found that harmful drinking among adults increased with the amount of time they spent at home in isolation.

According to Study Finds, 33% + of adults reported consuming up to 7 drinks at a time during isolation.

“Increased time spent at home is a life stressor that impacted drinking and the COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated this stress,” UoT said in a media release Tuesday.

Additional research is needed to develop the best treatment for people with substance abuse disorders who may be more susceptible to adverse health outcomes.

The study participants averaged 4 wks in lockdown with 72% not working outside the home, and 33% of the respondents said they binge drank during isolation and problem drinkers admitted that they increased their intake of alcohol. 70% of the study subjects were in the high-income group, a factor that may be associated with hazardous alcohol abuse.

A study from the Rand Corporation found that alcohol consumption rose sharply during the epidemic shutdown, with women leading the way with a 41% increase in what researchers termed “heavy drinking episodes.”

Heavy drinking episodes are defined as downing 4 or more drinks within 2 hrs.

A study by the American Addiction Centers revealed that about 33% of people working from home are drinking on the job. About 36% of men and 26% of women surveyed said they imbibed while working in their home offices.

Some reports estimate that the sales of alcoholic beverages spiked 55% into the end of March, which led health officials globally to warn that excessive drinking can lower the immune system and increase the risk of complications from COVID.

