Strong Demand for Uncle Mo

An outstanding sale for Uncle Mo continued on Wednesday at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale when the stallion’s $950,000 colt out of Bella Rafaela topped the session.

Going through the ring early in the day for the Gainesway consignment, the colt was hammed down to Mayberry Farm as one of six to sell for the stallion on Wednesday.

The Three Chimneys-bred colt is the first foal out of a half-sister to Grade I winner and sire Twirling Candy and two other graded stakes winners. This family also includes Grade III winner and Grade I-placed Chocolate Candy on the page.

“I saw this horse at Three Chimneys Farm a few weeks before the sale,” said David Ingordo, who signed the ticket. “He is one of the best prospects I saw and I probably looked at fifteen-hundred (yearlings) on the farms before the sale. He was my personal top pick. We have Twirling Candy and he looks like the family. This is the horse we wanted to have.”

It was a busy day in the ring for Uncle Mo with his Stonestreet-bred colt out of multiple graded stakes winner Kauai Kate bringing $700,000 from M.V. Magnier. Consigned by Denali Stud for his breeder, the colt’s dam is one of two graded stakes winners for her stakes winning dam More Than Pretty with stakes winners immediately under three of the colt’s first foal dams

Uncle Mo crossed with A.P. Indy granddaughters has produced five stakes winners and seven stakes horses, led by Uncle Mo’s own Grade I winning studmate Mo Town.

The third most expensive from the six Uncle Mo yearlings to sell Wednesday was Hip 695, the first foal out of Mezinka. Bred by Breed First LLC and consigned by Runnymede Farm, the $585,000 colt was signed for by Donato Lanni on behalf of SF Bloodstock, Starlight, and Madaket.

That colt is out of a three-quarter sister to dual Grade I winner and sire Pioneerof The Nile and Grade II-placed Forefathers with another half-sister also producing a stakes placed horse. Their stakes winning dam Star of Goshen is one of two stakes winners for Castle Eight alongside Grade II winning Powis Castle.

Successful on the track and in the ring this month, Uncle Mo has seen his Keeneland September yearlings sell for $950,000, $775,000, $700,000, $650,000, ect for 23 sold during the first three sessions at Keeneland for a gross of $8,980,000.

Uncle Mo continued his Keeneland September success on Friday when his colt out of Canadian champion Delightful Mary brought the third highest price of the day.

Sold for $400,000 to Donato Lanni for SF, Starlight, and Madaket, the Darby Dan-consigned colt was bred by John Oxley. Also Grade I-placed, Delightful Mary has one winner from one to race and is a half-sister to three other stakes horses led by Grade II winner and Grade I-placed Delightful Kiss.

This colt is one of three Uncle Mo yearlings Lanni has signed for on behalf of SF, Starlight, and Madaket at this sale, led by a $585,000 colt in Book 2.

Led by a $950,000 session topper on Wednesday, Uncle Mo has found success in all three books so far.

The leading sire by graded stakes winners on the track this year, Uncle Mo is second to only Into Mischief – with 14 less horses sold – by gross sales at Keeneland through the first five days.