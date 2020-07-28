Stradivarius Wins 4th Goodwood Cup

It was a case of different year but definitely the same old Stradivarius as the champion stayer broke yet more records by securing a fourth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

It wasn’t all plain sailing as it has been in previous renewals, however, as a moderate pace and trouble in running meant he wasn’t allowed smooth passage in the home straight.

His superior class prevailed however as his trademark turn of foot saw him get out of trouble midway through the final furlong.

Stradivarius sat in fourth for most of the race, with Nayef Road leading them round in a modest gallop. This continued well into the straight before the front runner began to press, turning the race into a sprint finish.

As Spanish Mission and Eagles By Day made their move from the back it caused what seemed like major traffic problems for the serial champion, who became very boxed in. Now held on the rail, Frankie Dettori was unable to push the button when he wanted with little daylight and major rival Santiago getting clear first run.

However once Dettori was able to get racing room Stradivarius showed the class and turn of foot that has made him a household name. The afterburners came into full flow on the favourite and he cruised past Nayef Road and Santiago with little fuss to win reasonably comfortably. Nayef Road was once again gallant and stuck on to finish 2nd.

John Gosden surprised many by indicating the Prix de l’arc de Triomphe would be a an end of season target in the post-race interviews.