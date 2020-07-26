Stradivarius Looks for 4th Goodwood Cup

Stradivarius heads a field of seven runners entered for next weeks Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The Stayers King has become a household name in the racing world as a whole and next Tuesday he will look to tread where no horse has trodden before – a fourth visit to the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup winner’s enclosure.

A record in this race will be another glittering achievement on a CV that already consists of three Gold Cups, two Yorkshire Cups, one Doncaster Cup and one QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Six rivals stand between the much-loved chestnut bids and a fourth victory on the Sussex Downs.

His most serious opponent appears the Aidan O’Brien trained Santiago. The progressive son of Authorized looked very smart when winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot before stepping up again to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby last time out.

Other notable runners in the field include Nayef Road who was beaten 10 lengths in to second by Stradivarius in the Gold Cup, and Eagles By Day who ran out a ready winner of the John Smith’s Silver Cup at York last weekend.

All eyes, however, will be on one horse as he bids to further cement his name into British racing folk-law.

Full Entries:

Eagles By Day, Euchen Glen, Nayef Road, Santiago, Spanish Mission, Stradivarius, Who Dares Wins