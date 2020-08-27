Stop Believing in the Lockdown

#C19coronavirus #Lockdowns #casualties

A powerful essay in the American Institute for Economic Research asks this Big Q: Is the lockdown the best way to minimize casualties in this pandemic?

Using historical examples beginning with Voltaire’s words, “those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities,” the author reasons that lockdowns are not going to save the world from the C-19 coronavirus, if for no other reason than every time the lockdowns are eased, infections go up.

There are other myths, mostly scare tactics, that people are willingly believing that need to be stopped now, too, the author asserts and it is time to start questioning what is credulous and what is not.

Avoid Don Quixote’s mistake.

“As long as he fought imaginary giants, Don Quixote was just play-acting. However once he actually kills someone, he will cling to his fantasies for all he is worth, because only they give meaning to his tragic misdeed. Paradoxically, the more sacrifices we make for an imaginary story, the more tenaciously we hold on to it, because we desperately want to give meaning to those sacrifices and to the suffering we have caused.” ~ Yuval Noah Harari, Homo Deus: A History of Tomorrow

