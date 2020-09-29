Stocks With HEFFX: What Lies Ahead For Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)?

$FB #Facebook #SocialMedia #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Facebook

Ticker: NASDAQ:FB

Price: $256.82

Facebook Outlook

It’s been an epic year for technology and social media stocks.

Not only were most of them unaffected by the virus disruptions; many benefited from them.

That’s the upside. But there’s the nasty underbelly as well.

Stuck at home and with tensions high in an election year, social media has arguably torn people apart more than it’s brought them together.

And that hasn’t gone unnoticed. Prominent politicians are itching to regulate the industry or bring antitrust action.

So, while the industry is riding high today, threat of regulatory disruption looms.

And social media darling Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) is at the forefront of that debate as it controls many popular platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

But Facebook’s stock has enjoyed the tech run-up. Shares are up about 20% this year and about 82% from its 52-week lows. But the stock hasn’t been immune to the recent sell-off in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. FB is down almost 20% from its recent highs.

Business Summary

Facebook, Inc. is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces.

The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus.

Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Instagram enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends.

Messenger allows communicating with people and businesses alike across a range of platforms and devices.

WhatsApp Messenger is a messaging application that is used by people around the world and is available on a range of mobile platforms.

Its Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform offers products that allow people to enter an interactive environment to play games, consume content and connect with others.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 277.94.

The projected lower bound is: 236.29.

The projected closing price is: 257.12.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 8 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 63.5951. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 45.17. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 16 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -23. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 15 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FACEBOOK INC A closed up 2.000 at 256.820. Volume was 26% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 62% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 259.400 259.600 254.821 256.820 18,826,254

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 255.64 261.88 219.56 Volatility: 42 49 57 Volume: 23,892,640 24,870,200 23,294,538

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FACEBOOK INC A is currently 17.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of FB.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on FB.O and have had this outlook for the last 9 periods.