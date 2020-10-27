Stay on Top of Your Health this Winter, Be Proactive

#health #winter #virus #hygiene

“There are many things you can do to help ensure you and your family’s wellness this Winter and all year long, work on them” — Paul Ebeling

We offer these Key tips to include on your list, as follows:

Wash your hands. No splash and dash allowed.

Humidify the air. Dry winter air can crack the skin in our nasal passages, enabling viruses and germs to enter the body and make us sick. But a humidifier helps to keep indoor spaces moist. Be sure to clean it every 5-7 days so it does not grow bacteria.

Juice up your immune system. A study published in the Journal of Functional Foods says that elderberry extract is an effective way to block viruses from entering, or even attaching to healthy cells. Researchers applied a serum made from elderberries directly onto cells before, during, and even after they had been infected with the influenza virus. You can buy Sambucol black elderberry extract in many forms, from juice drinks to gummies.

Clean or change air filters according to the schedule on filter packaging. Have your HVAC professionally cleaned at least 2X a year to maintain good indoor air quality.

Teach your children to use their own utensils and water bottles.

Pops and moms also need to take care of themselves.

Prioritize good nutrition and exercise and do not skip your own health screenings, exercise, get good rest, prepare and eat Real food. No junk food allowed.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively