St. Francis: The Deeds You Do Today: A Catholic Call to Action



By Shayne Heffernan

“The deeds you do may be the only sermon some persons will hear today.”

— St. Francis of Assisi

In a world often overwhelmed by noise, division, and distraction, the words of St. Francis of Assisi resonate with timeless clarity. This simple yet profound statement encapsulates the heart of Catholic teaching: our actions, rooted in love and faith, are a living testament to the Gospel. As Catholics, we are called not merely to profess our faith but to embody it through deeds that reflect Christ’s love, mercy, and compassion.

St. Francis: Sermon Without Words

St. Francis, the beloved saint known for his humility and devotion to the poor, understood that faith is most powerfully communicated through action. In today’s fast-paced, skeptical society, where words can be dismissed or debated, our deeds stand as undeniable witnesses to the truth of our beliefs. A kind gesture, a selfless act, or a moment of forgiveness can speak louder than any homily. For those who may never step into a church or open a Bible, our lives may be the only glimpse of Christ they encounter.

Catholicism teaches that we are the hands and feet of Jesus in the world. The Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds us that “by charity, we love God and neighbor” (CCC 1822). This love is not abstract; it is practical, sacrificial, and visible. Whether it’s volunteering at a local shelter, offering a listening ear to someone in distress, or standing up for the dignity of the marginalized, every deed rooted in faith becomes a sermon—a silent proclamation of God’s kingdom.

Living the Gospel in Everyday Life Like St. Francis

The beauty of St. Francis’ message lies in its universality. You don’t need to be a theologian, a priest, or a missionary to preach the Gospel. Every Catholic, from the youngest child to the eldest grandparent, is called to live out their faith in the ordinary moments of life. A parent patiently teaching their child to pray, a coworker offering encouragement during a difficult day, or a stranger sharing a meal with the hungry—all these acts are sacred.

They are the sermons that touch hearts and transform lives.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus instructs us, “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). Our actions are not for self-glory but to point others toward God. When we live with integrity, generosity, and compassion, we invite others to encounter the love of Christ. This is evangelization in its purest form, and it is a mission entrusted to every baptized Catholic.

All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle.” Francis of Assisi

The Challenge of St. Francis Today

St. Francis’ words also carry a challenge. In an era where social media amplifies voices and opinions, it’s tempting to reduce faith to words—debates, posts, or arguments. But the saint reminds us that true witness lies in what we do. Are we feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, and comforting the sorrowful, as Christ commands (Matthew 25:35-40)?

Are we forgiving those who wrong us, even when it’s hard? Are we living with the simplicity and humility that St. Francis modeled?

As Catholics, we are called to examine our lives and ask: What sermon are my deeds preaching today? If our actions are the only Gospel some will hear, we must strive to make them a reflection of Christ’s love. This is not always easy. It requires sacrifice, patience, and a willingness to put others before ourselves. But it is through these efforts that we become true disciples, carrying the light of faith into a world that so desperately needs it.

St. Francis Call to Action

St. Francis of Assisi’s life was a testament to the power of deeds. He rebuilt churches, cared for lepers, and embraced poverty to show the world what it means to follow Christ. His example inspires us to act with courage and love, knowing that even the smallest gesture can plant a seed of faith in another’s heart.

As Catholics, let us take up this call. Let us make our lives a living sermon, one that speaks of God’s mercy, justice, and love. In our homes, workplaces, and communities, let our deeds proclaim the Gospel louder than words ever could. For, as St. Francis reminds us, the deeds we do today may be the only sermon some will hear—and through them, God’s grace can work wonders.