Catholic

St. Francis: The Deeds You Do Today

Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
6 Min Read
Saint Francis of Assisi in Ecstasy Caravaggio c.1595

St. Francis: The Deeds You Do Today: A Catholic Call to Action

Contents
St. Francis: Sermon Without WordsLiving the Gospel in Everyday Life Like St. FrancisThey are the sermons that touch hearts and transform lives.The Challenge of St. Francis TodaySt. Francis Call to Action


By Shayne Heffernan

“The deeds you do may be the only sermon some persons will hear today.”
— St. Francis of Assisi

In a world often overwhelmed by noise, division, and distraction, the words of St. Francis of Assisi resonate with timeless clarity. This simple yet profound statement encapsulates the heart of Catholic teaching: our actions, rooted in love and faith, are a living testament to the Gospel. As Catholics, we are called not merely to profess our faith but to embody it through deeds that reflect Christ’s love, mercy, and compassion.

St. Francis: Sermon Without Words

St. Francis, the beloved saint known for his humility and devotion to the poor, understood that faith is most powerfully communicated through action. In today’s fast-paced, skeptical society, where words can be dismissed or debated, our deeds stand as undeniable witnesses to the truth of our beliefs. A kind gesture, a selfless act, or a moment of forgiveness can speak louder than any homily. For those who may never step into a church or open a Bible, our lives may be the only glimpse of Christ they encounter.

Catholicism teaches that we are the hands and feet of Jesus in the world. The Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds us that “by charity, we love God and neighbor” (CCC 1822). This love is not abstract; it is practical, sacrificial, and visible. Whether it’s volunteering at a local shelter, offering a listening ear to someone in distress, or standing up for the dignity of the marginalized, every deed rooted in faith becomes a sermon—a silent proclamation of God’s kingdom.

Living the Gospel in Everyday Life Like St. Francis

The beauty of St. Francis’ message lies in its universality. You don’t need to be a theologian, a priest, or a missionary to preach the Gospel. Every Catholic, from the youngest child to the eldest grandparent, is called to live out their faith in the ordinary moments of life. A parent patiently teaching their child to pray, a coworker offering encouragement during a difficult day, or a stranger sharing a meal with the hungry—all these acts are sacred.

They are the sermons that touch hearts and transform lives.

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus instructs us, “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). Our actions are not for self-glory but to point others toward God. When we live with integrity, generosity, and compassion, we invite others to encounter the love of Christ. This is evangelization in its purest form, and it is a mission entrusted to every baptized Catholic.

All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle.”

Francis of Assisi

The Challenge of St. Francis Today

St. Francis’ words also carry a challenge. In an era where social media amplifies voices and opinions, it’s tempting to reduce faith to words—debates, posts, or arguments. But the saint reminds us that true witness lies in what we do. Are we feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, and comforting the sorrowful, as Christ commands (Matthew 25:35-40)?

Are we forgiving those who wrong us, even when it’s hard? Are we living with the simplicity and humility that St. Francis modeled?

As Catholics, we are called to examine our lives and ask: What sermon are my deeds preaching today? If our actions are the only Gospel some will hear, we must strive to make them a reflection of Christ’s love. This is not always easy. It requires sacrifice, patience, and a willingness to put others before ourselves. But it is through these efforts that we become true disciples, carrying the light of faith into a world that so desperately needs it.

St. Francis Call to Action

Go out and preach the gospel and if you must, use words.

Francis of Assisi

St. Francis of Assisi’s life was a testament to the power of deeds. He rebuilt churches, cared for lepers, and embraced poverty to show the world what it means to follow Christ. His example inspires us to act with courage and love, knowing that even the smallest gesture can plant a seed of faith in another’s heart.

As Catholics, let us take up this call. Let us make our lives a living sermon, one that speaks of God’s mercy, justice, and love. In our homes, workplaces, and communities, let our deeds proclaim the Gospel louder than words ever could. For, as St. Francis reminds us, the deeds we do today may be the only sermon some will hear—and through them, God’s grace can work wonders.

You Might Also Like

Tokenization and the Future of Financial Markets

InfoFi: The Latest Abomination in Crypto

Asia’s Growth Resilience Amid U.S. Tariffs

What We Know Exists in the Epstein Files

Ethereum Trading Outlook

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
Follow:
Shayne Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.
Previous Article Screenshot 26 6 2025 132527 Tokenization and the Future of Financial Markets
Buy Bitcoin

Buy Bitcoin

Latest News

shayne heffernan bitcoin
Bitcoin Trading Outlook
America Bitcoin Bitcoin Technicals Education Featured Gold Headline News Knightsbridge KXCO KXCO KXCO Guide Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments Sovereign Individual Strategy USD
mj 618 348 the prophet of paranoia
The 20 Great Quotes of John McAfee
Bitcoin Headline News Most Popular Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan on Investments
image 36
New Cold War Looms as Tariffs Shift from Trade to Politics
Bitcoin Economy Headline News KXCO KXCO KXCO Guide Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Stablecoins
image 58
America Party: Terminal Debt Crisis and Elon Musk Buy $BTC
America Bitcoin Elon Musk Featured Headline News KXCO Opinion Politics Shayne Heffernan Shayne Heffernan USD

Stay Connected