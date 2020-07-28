Sri Trang Agro-Industry (STA.BK) Buy On Dips

$STA.BK #SriTrang #Thailand #SET #Stocks #Markets

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

Ticker: STA.BK

Price: THB24.60

Business Summary

Sri Trang Agro Industry Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of natural rubber products, such as ribbed smoked sheets, concentrated latex, standard Thai rubber (STR) block rubber, gloves and other products.

The Company and its subsidiaries also provide engineering and logistic services.

The Company operates two business segments: natural rubber products and other businesses.

Natural rubber products segment is related to the manufacture, sale and trading of ribbed smoked sheets, concentrated latex, block rubber, powdered and powder-free latex examination glove, escalator handrails, rubber injection-molded goods and high-pressure hydraulic hoses.

Other businesses segment includes logistic services, research and development and information technology (IT) services.

On September 9, 2014, the Company announced that it has established a new subsidiary in Myanmar, namely Sri Trang Ayeyar Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 28.84.

The projected lower bound is: 20.72.

The projected closing price is: 24.78.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 2 white candles and 8 black candles for a net of 6 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 25 black candles for a net of 1 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 13.1805. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 35 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 40.46. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 25 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -172.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 32 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

SRI TRANG AGRO-I closed up 0.100 at 24.600. Volume was 17% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 5% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 25.250 25.500 24.500 24.600 52,460,800

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 27.76 26.21 14.88 Volatility: 93 102 79 Volume: 66,066,328 67,623,232 24,815,598

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

SRI TRANG AGRO-I is currently 65.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of STA.BK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on STA.BK and have had this outlook for the last 15 periods.