6 C
New York
Sunday, November 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeHealthCooking
HealthCookingPaul Ebeling

Spice Things Up

By Paul Ebeling

#spices #cayenne #peppers #Tobasco #food #metabolism #health

Recent studies on spicy vegetables and cooking spices show a positive correlation towards longer lifespans, improved blood pressure +++“– Paul Ebeling

If you want your body to burn, start with your tongue. Hot sauce, cayenne, chilies all contain a substance called capsaicin that can bolster your metabolism.

So, next time you are making pasta, thrown in some red chili flakes.

The Big Q: Is your soup too bland?

The Big A: Throw in some cayenne to spice it up and burn an extra 10 calories every meal.

A bit of fiery flavor can give your metabolism a quick boost. If your palette just canmot deal with the spice, have no fear, as there are certain non-spicy peppers that contain dihydocapsiate (DCT) that can produce the same effects.

Bottom line, pile on the peppers!

The Key: Add some spice to your regular dishes; eggs, sauces, pasta… you can put some cayenne pretty much anywhere. If you are not big into spices, start small. Try a dash of Tabasco on your eggs and bacon, and work your way up.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

Previous articleGet Happy, Improve Your Life
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com