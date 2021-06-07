Sphere 3D (Nasdaq:ANY) is a Crypto Mining Buy

Gryphon Digital Mining, which recently announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY), today announced that global influencers Addison Rae, Griffin Johnson, Bryant Eslava, The Rae Family, and SwagBoyQ have all backed its venture to bring the first 100% renewable energy bitcoin mining company to the public markets.

Gryphon Digital Mining (“Gryphon”, “Gryphon Mining” or the “Company”) announced that it has reached a deal to go public on the Nasdaq through a merger with data management firm Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY), with investment from well-known young entrepreneurs on its cap table. These investors are some of the most influential people globally, with a combined audience in the hundreds of millions of followers, with billions of likes and engagement.

This announcement comes at an important time for the burgeoning crypto industry, where the sustainability of crypto mining companies has been front page news for the past month. From Elon Musk and Michael Saylor to Jack Dorsey, top business people have been publicly debating how to solve the problem of fossil-fuel consumption to support the mining of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Gryphon is the first firm that will be using 100% renewable energy to produce bitcoin and other digital assets. While other mining companies seek to offset their carbon footprint, Gryphon’s business model is to have a zero carbon footprint from the start. Not only has the firm publicly committed to ESG principles, but it became one of the first signatories of the growing initiative the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA). The CCA signature commits Gryphon and other signatories to being carbon neutral by 2030, which Gryphon has already achieved in 2021, and creates an avenue for the digital mining community to be influential in climate activism and diplomacy.

Influencer Addison Rae, widely known as one of the most followed people on the internet, and her family, have supported Gryphon’s initiative at a key time. Addison Rae commented, “Sustainability is so important to me and my family. We are excited to be part of Gryphon, a company that uses 100% renewable energy to drive innovation in blockchain technology.”

As crypto continues to be the trend for investors and press alike, more thought leaders are announcing their involvement in, and support for, the growth of the industry. Celebrated influencer Griffin Johnson of Sway House, whose namesake is similar to the Company, said, “Crypto is shaping the future of currency and as a young entrepreneur I want to make sure I am a part of that shift with the best in the business.”

Rae and Johnson join other well known figures and activist celebrities like Paris Hilton and NFL Stars Tom Brady and Russell Okung, in publicly supporting bitcoin and the crypto industry. As more socially-conscious leaders from across sectors seek , Gryphon will continue to provide a top quality management team building innovative solutions for the crypto industry to become green and carbon free.

To learn more about Gryphon, please visithttps://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is a Bitcoin mining operation with zero carbon footprint. Gryphon’s long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100% renewable energy supply. Gryphon provides reliable, low-cost hydro-electric powered mining with plans to expand to other renewables such as nuclear, wind, and solar power to lower mining’s impact on the environment. Gryphon Digital Mining has entered into a merger agreement with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY) through which Gryphon shareholders are expected to become the controlling shareholders of Sphere 3D, which is expected to maintain its Nasdaq listing.

Important Additional Information Will be Filed with the SEC

In connection with the proposed transaction between Sphere 3D and Gryphon, the parties intend to file a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which will include a preliminary proxy statement of Sphere 3D and a prospectus in connection with the merger. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents will be mailed to shareholders of Sphere 3D as of a record date to be established for voting on the merger. Stockholders of Sphere 3D and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, and amendments thereto, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Sphere 3D’s solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the merger, and other documents filed with the SEC by Sphere 3D and Gryphon, because these documents will contain important information about Sphere 3D, Gryphon, and the merger. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: 895 Don Mills Road, Bldg. 2, Suite 900, Toronto, Ontario, M3C1W3, Canada. These documents, once available, and Sphere 3Ds annual and other reports and proxy statements filed with the SEC can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov).