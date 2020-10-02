S&P Dow Jones Indices Changes

S&P Dow Jones Indices Changes

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 7:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Pool Corp. (NASD:POOL) will replace E*TRADE Financial Corp. (NASD:ETFC) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Neogen Corp. (NASD:NEOG) will replace Pool in the S&P MidCap 400, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASD:CFFN) will replace Neogen in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is acquiring E*TRADE Financial in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will replace Delphi Technologies plc (NYSE:DLPH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) will replace Simpson Manufacturing in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is acquiring Delphi Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
  • Renasant Corp. (NASD:RNST) will replace Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Newpark Resources is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective DateIndex Name      ActionCompany NameTickerGICS Sector
October 7, 2020S&P 500AdditionPoolPOOLConsumer Discretionary
October 7, 2020S&P 500DeletionE*TRADE FinancialETFCFinancials
October 7, 2020S&P MidCap 400AdditionNeogenNEOGHealth Care
October 7, 2020S&P MidCap 400DeletionPoolPOOLConsumer Discretionary
October 7, 2020S&P MidCap 400AdditionSimpson
Manufacturing		SSDIndustrials
October 7, 2020S&P MidCap 400DeletionDelphi TechnologiesDLPHConsumer Discretionary
October 7, 2020S&P SmallCap 600AdditionCapitol Federal
Financial		CFFNFinancials
October 7, 2020S&P SmallCap 600DeletionNeogenNEOGHealth Care
October 7, 2020S&P SmallCap 600AdditionAssured GuarantyAGOFinancials
October 7, 2020S&P SmallCap 600DeletionSimpson
Manufacturing		SSDIndustrials
October 7, 2020S&P SmallCap 600AdditionRenasantRNSTFinancials
October 7, 2020S&P SmallCap 600DeletionNewpark ResourceNREnergy

