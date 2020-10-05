Sottsass Wins the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

The French horse Sottsass (Siyouni) won the 99th edition of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Gr1). He led home four other horses trained in France: In Swoop (Adlerflug), Persian King (Kingman), Gold Trip (Outstrip) and Raabihah (Sea The Stars).

Sottsass is 100% French. He is trained in Deauville by Jean-Claude Rouget and ridden by Italian Cristian Demuro, a jockey based in Chantilly. He was sired by the French-based Siyouni, who stands in Normandy at the Aga Khan studs. He was also bred in Normandy by the Ecurie des Monceaux managed by Henri Bozo. His owner is American though: Peter Brant (White Birch Farm) is a businessman, art collector and Francophile.

To win this race, affected by the late withdrawals of four horses trained by Aidan O’Brien due to horse feed pollution, Sottsass trailed the front-running Persian King. Going into the homestretch, he only had to overcome him to win as both horses were leaning to their left under strain in the final three hundred yards.

In Swoop drew a superb homestretch, finishing strongly by the rail, just a little too late to catch Sottsass. He comes in second, only beaten a neck. Persian King, who was running for the first time over 1m4f, long stood firm after leading the race. He finished third almost two lengths ahead of Gold Trip and Raabihah, who finished well outside.

The favourite Enable (Nathaniel), who was trying to win the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for the third time – a still unprecedented feat – was only able to finish sixth, without looking very at ease during the race on the heavy ground. She was also slightly hampered by a collective movement from the rail outwards early in the stretch.

An inquiry was triggered by the stewards, but the result stood unaltered.

Sottsass was bought fro € 340,000 at the yearlings sales in Deauville. His brother by Dubawi has just been sold for € 2.5m at the Arqana Deauville sales. Their dam Starlet’s Sister (Galileo), who never won, also gave Sistercharlie (Myboycharlie), a multiple winner at the top level in the United States for Peter Brant after having notably finished second in the Prix de Diane Longines (Gr1) in France.

A good winner at 2 at Clairefontaine, Sottsass, for his part, had made a strong impression when winning the Prix de Suresnes (L) by six lengths for his second race of the season and had confirmed in a flash of class in the QIPCO Prix du Jockey Club (Gr1), beating the race and course record on this occasion.

Winner for his comeback in autumn 2019 of the Prix Niel (Gr3) at ParisLongchamp, he had placed that day an acceleration which had shown that he could stay 1m4f, which he confirmed by taking the third place in the 2019 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Gr1). Fourth in the Prix Ganay (Gr2) for his come back this year, he confirmed by winning the Prix Ganay (Gr1) in June at Chantilly. Second this Summer at Deauville to Skalleti – winner on Saturday of a second Qatar Prix Dollar (Gr2) at ParisLongchamp who was receiving 6lbs from Sottsass-, he then took the fourth place in the Irish Champion Stakes (Gr1), his last prep race.